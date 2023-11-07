Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards revealed what Celtics star Jayson Tatum did that fueled his two-way dominance in overtime.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been the cream of the crop in the NBA when it comes to defensive work in the early goings of the 2023-24 season. Ranking first in defensive rating through their first five games, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves' defense was put to the test against the team with the best offense in the NBA, the Boston Celtics.

What ended up ensuing was a hard-nosed battle between two teams that relented no inch towards their opposition. In the end, it was Edwards and the Timberwolves that came out on top over the Celtics; in addition to scoring three straight buckets to essentially put the game out of reach in overtime, the 22-year old shooting guard also stepped up on the defensive end of the floor, making life difficult for Jayson Tatum in the Timberwolves' 114-109 win.

Anthony Edwards played like he had additional motivation to stick dagger after dagger into the hearts of Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. And that, in fact, he did. Speaking to reporters after the game, the Timberwolves star revealed what Tatum did that fueled his two-way dominance in overtime.

“He got the stop on me at the end of the game. And he was talkin smack at the jump ball at overtime. And I told him, ‘I'm comin again'. Luckily, he called me up for an iso and tried to iso me, and I'm like, ‘I play defense, I just got five fouls,'” Edwards said, per Dane Moore of The Athletic.

During that specific play, Anthony Edwards, despite being in foul trouble, matched Jayson Tatum stride for stride, tying up the ball and winning the possession for the Timberwolves in the aftermath of the scrum.

Anthony Edwards when asked about accepting the challenge of guarding Jayson Tatum: "He got the stop on me at the end of the game. And he was talkin smack at the jump ball at overtime. And I told him, 'I'm comin again'. Luckily, he called me up for an iso and tried to iso me, and… pic.twitter.com/lWUeR41HDm — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 7, 2023

Not everyone will have the guts to remain this aggressive on defense despite having five fouls. Nevertheless, Anthony Edwards recognized that the officials may be more lenient towards him in the middle of a close contest.

“They don't wanna see me foul out. That's how I was lookin at it. I'm tellin' Finchy, they foul me out, that's on them. I feel like they don't wanna see me foul out. So I was still playing aggressive,” Edwards added.

Now, the Timberwolves will look to keep it rolling as Anthony Edwards and company take on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on Wednesday night.