Chris Finch might just start give Mike Conley more touches after his jokes amid Anthony Edwards' injury in the Thunder-Timberwolves game.

Anthony Edwards could not finish his square-off with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Minnesota Timberwolves star went down in the middle of their match against the Oklahoma City Thunder. But, he remained optimistic and cheerful for the team. So much so that Mike Conley was able to joke and maybe even started a campaign for him to get more touches out of Chris Finch's discretion, via Sneaker Reporter.

“I’m shooting a lot more there’s something shots someone has to take,” was the hilarious statement that Mike Conley put out after the Timberwolves got away with a close win over the Thunder.

Anthony Edwards suffered a contusion to his right hip and immediately headed to the locker room. The Timberwolves star still put up 21 points and five assists to lead all of his teammates in scoring. This was despite him just being able to play 28 minutes. It may have not been enough to outgun Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who put up 32 points but Chris Finch took care of that.

Rudy Gobert put up big digits with a 17-point and 16-rebound double-double performance. Troy Brown Jr. came out hot for the Timberwolves bench and scorched the Thunder with 17 points of his own. Naz Reid also came up big with 15 points and seven rebounds to prevent the Thunder from scratching their conference-leading record.

It is still unsure whether Edwards will immediately be able to return to the Timberwolves. But, it looks like somebody is ready to step in and take over if he does indeed miss some time off the floor.