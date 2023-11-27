Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards said he has never heard the Memphis Grizzlies' FedEx Forum so quiet before.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has never heard the Memphis Grizzlies' FedEx Forum crowd so quiet in his four-year NBA career.

Anthony Edwards made that observation after the Timberwolves' 119-97 rout of the Grizzlies on Sunday, per Grizzlies beat reporter Darmichael Cole.

Anthony Edwards said the FedExForum crowd was “dead” during Sunday’s Grizzlies-Wolves game. “I’ve never played in Memphis like this.” More here from @TheJonahDylan:https://t.co/FOJlY4qOrJ — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) November 27, 2023

Nobody can blame the Grizzlies' fans for the unusually quiet atmosphere at FedEx Forum lately. Memphis lost for the 13th time in its past 16 games. Worse, the Grizzlies have yet to win a home game this season.

In the bigger scheme of things, only the San Antonio Spurs' 3-14 win-loss record is worse than the Grizzlies in the Western Conference.

Anthony Edwards was the biggest thorn on Memphis' side on Sunday. “Ant-Man” scored 24 points in the Timberwolves' 12th win of the season. Minnesota led 60-43 at halftime and never looked back.

Edwards wasn't so sure he was going to suit up on Sunday because of back spasms. However, he shook them off and took the court, anyway.

It doesn't come as a shock considering Anthony Edwards is a top-notch athlete. He's even mulling over a career in the NFL after he leads the Timberwolves to an NBA title.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch lauded his leading scorer after the game.

“Ant is a fierce competitor. He's a gamer. He loves to play. He's not somebody who is ever looking for a reason not to play. I was very pleased and proud of him for battling through,” Finch said.

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies are traveling in opposite directions this season. It's apparent Ja Morant's 25-game suspension has hurt their cause.

As for Minnesota, the team is flying high behind Anthony Edwards' banner year.