A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

52 games. That’s how long Karl-Anthony Towns was forced to sit out for the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a strained right calf. He has been back in action for Minnesota’s last two games, but with the Wolves set to return to action on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings, the fans can’t be too happy with their star big man’s status for tonight’s key showdown.

Karl-Anthony Towns injury status vs. Kings

Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, they will need to try and navigate a win against the mighty Kings without Towns in the mix. This is after KAT was officially ruled out of Monday’s contest as part of his right calf injury management.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This does not come as a complete shock considering how the Wolves are playing on a second night of a back-to-back set. Towns looked good on Sunday, even hitting the game-winning shot against the Golden State Warriors. However, considering how long he was sidelined due to injury, it’s no surprise that Minnesota has opted to give him the night off on Monday.

In other injury news, Anthony Edwards has been tagged as questionable to play due to a right ankle sprain. Edwards recently returned from a three-game injury layoff, and he was available against the Warriors as well. He is now in danger of missing Monday’s contest, though. Jaylen Nowell is also questionable to play for the Timberwolves, while Matt Ryan has already been ruled out.

As for the Kings, De’Aaron Fox will be good to go. The All-Star point guard was initially tagged as questionable to play, but has since been upgraded to available as Sacramento enters Monday’s showdown at full strength.