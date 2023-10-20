The Minnesota Timberwolves are expecting a projected leap forward behind rising superstar Anthony Edwards. Edwards is coming off a phenomenal individual performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup despite the overall team's disappointing tournament. The Wolves fought their way through the play-in last season to grab the Western Conference's No. 8 seed. Coming into the preseason, the Wolves had all three of their two-way contract spots filled, but they made some changes this week. The Timberwolves made space on their regular season roster by cutting Matt Ryan and signing Daishen Nix to the recently vacant two-way contract spots as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are waiving wing shooter Matt Ryan and signing Daishen Nix to a two-way NBA contract, per sources. Nix averaged 6 points and 3.3 assists in preseason. Ryan scored 18 points on 6 3‘s over final 2 games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 20, 2023

Daishen Nix was originally signed to an Exhibit 10 contract by the Timberwolves and was facing unlikely odds at making the regular season roster. Now, Nix will be with the team on opening night and secured himself a roster spot for now. Teams are permitted to carry up to three two-way contract slots. Nix joins Luka Garza and rookie Jaylen Clark on a two-way contract.

Nix spent last season with the Houston Rockets. He appeared in 57 games including seven starts in 16 minutes per game. He averaged 4.0 points per game, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists with splits of 34.2 percent shooting from the field, 28.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Nix went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft after being a part of the inaugural group of players for the G League Ignite. He was signed by the Rockets on a two-way contract. The Rockets ended up converting his contract into a standard deal but he was cut during the offseason.