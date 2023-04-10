Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kyle Anderson is not making a big deal of the incident that he and Rudy Gobert were involved in during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ final regular season game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

For those who missed it, Gobert punched Anderson following a heated discussion on the bench during the contest. Apparently, the two were arguing about blocking and rebounding before Anderson called Gobert a “b**ch,” which triggered the Frenchman.

Gobert was sent home after the altercation, with the team also releasing a statement to condemn his “unacceptable” actions. The Timberwolves center also eventually issued an apology to Anderson and the fanbase.

Following the game, which saw Minnesota take the 113-108 win, Anderson spoke with reporters to address what transpired. The veteran forward played it down and emphasized that they will “move forward” from it as they shift their focus on the Play-In and the playoffs.

“Tempers flare, you’re in the middle of a game, a game we all want to win, a huge one, it is what it is. You know, s**t happens. It’s not the first time something like that has happened,” Anderson shared, via ESPN.

“We’ll move forward. We want to win games. It is what it is. We’ll keep it in house. I mean, it ain’t the first time someone has swung on me. … I think our tempers just flared. That’s all. It is what it is. We’ll speak about it and move on. We’re grown men.”

A lot of fans were concerned about everything that happened on Sunday. Aside from the Rudy Gobert-Kyle Anderson issue, Jaden McDaniels also injured himself after punching a wall. Fears of the team collapsing abound, and it’s hard to blame anyone for thinking like that.

Fortunately, it looks like the Timberwolves will be able to quickly get over their latest debacle.