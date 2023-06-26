Naz Reid just got paid. The Minnesota Timberwolves opted to take out one of the most highly sought-after big men off the NBA free agency market by agreeing to a deal with the 23-year-old. This comes out to the tune of $42 million for a three-year extension.

After this deal, the Timberwolves now have one of the most expensive frontcourts in the entire NBA, if not the most costly one. Once you factor in the deals of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, Minnesota now has a whopping $443 million bill for its frontcourt alone. Towns is owed $256.6 million over the course of the next five years, while Gobert, who joined the Wolves last summer, has three more years on his five-season, $205 million deal.

That's a whole lot of money, especially considering that it's nearly half a billion dollars for just three players. This amount is obviously going to be spread out over the next few years, but nevertheless, there's no denying that the Wolves have a lot of money invested in their bigs.

Let's also not forget that they still have Anthony Edwards on their squad, and with his deal set to expire at the end of this coming season, Minnesota will need to negotiate a new contract for their All-Star shooting guard too. The Wolves could be facing a real financial headache in the coming years. Obviously, all this invested money will need to deliver some sort of return sooner rather than later.