In Monday night's big win over the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid was forced to exit the game after taking a hit to the head from Utah's John Collins.
On Tuesday, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch provided an update on Reid's status, per Timberwolves reporter Dan Moore:
“Chris Finch says Naz Reid’s injury is a head injury and that he doesn’t have a specific timetable for his return. Finch did say he doesn’t expect it to be an extended absence for Reid.”
The injury and subsequent exit came at the worst possible time for Finch's Timberwolves as Reid was having a great game. Reid's totals showed 17 points in just 17 points in a late game box score while the Wolves nursed a late lead. Anthony Edwards had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists with the game on the line as the Jazz attempted to mount a last-second comeback.
The Timberwolves managed to win the game 114-104.
Things won't be easy for the Timberwolves without Reid. Minnesota is taking on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night on the second of a back-to-back. The Nuggets have now won five out of their last six but most recently are coming off of a tough-luck loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Also appearing on the Timberwolves injury report on Tuesday are stars Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards. Gobert is dealing with a rib issue that kept him out of Monday's game, while Edwards dislocated his finger on an epic dunk on Monday night. He managed to return to the game but is dealing with pain and discomfort in the finger.