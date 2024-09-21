In a friendly sign of sportsmanship and appreciation, the Minnesota Timberwolves shared a message wishing the Minnesota Lynx good luck in the upcoming WNBA playoffs, which begin on Sunday. The No. 2 seed Lynx just completed one of the best seasons in their history with a 30-win season, a franchise record. Mike Conley and Naz Reid of the Timberwolves delivered a message to the Lynx via the Minnesota Timberwolves social media.

“What's up y'all? I just wanted to wish the Lynx good luck this Sunday against Phoenix. Let's go out and support! Have Target Center packed out. Let's get a championship,” said T-Wolves point guard and 17-year NBA veteran Mike Conley.

“What's up, guys? This is Naz Reid. I want to say good luck to the Lynx in the playoffs. Starts this Sunday, make sure you guys get there!” said Reid, the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year winner, who's spent his five-year career with the Timberwolves.

The Lynx are anchored by Napheesa Collier, one of the best players in the WNBA. She averages 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. She finished fourth in the WNBA MVP voting in 2023 and will likely finish in the top two or three in MVP voting this year. She just might be the best basketball player in Minnesota, even outplaying the guys from the Timberwolves.

Minnesota's lack of playoff success between Timberwolves, Lynx

The Timberwolves have only one division title in their history (2004), which dates back to 1989. They've never won the conference title or an NBA championship. However, the Lynx have already won four World Championships in the WNBA and are seeking their fifth in 2024.

If the Lynx do win a title, it'll likely be because of Napheesa Collier. She's been unbelievable since the WNBA's Olympic break, as noted by her head coach Cheryl Reeve, via Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press.

“Each year she knows that if she plays like an MVP that our team has a chance to be highly successful,” Reeve said. “That’s what we’ve seen this year. Both sides, her impact defensively each night there are different ways you can use her. She’s defensive player of the year and MVP, that’s why we are sitting where we are.”

The four-time WNBA All-Star and the Lynx are seeking their first trip to the WNBA Finals since 2017. Collier spoke about what the Lynx bring to the table to Michael Voepel of ESPN.

“We have a lot of offensive threats, but on defense, we're so solid,” Collier said, per Michael Voepel of ESPN. “That's why it's so hard to play against us. Our aggressiveness, our willingness to sell out on anything (because) we have each other's backs. This is the most talented, most fun team I've been on since I've been here. We want to build on this, we don't want to peak here. We want to achieve bigger things than this at the end of the season.”

The WNBA playoffs begin Sunday with four games played back-to-back.