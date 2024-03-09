It was among the most spectacular plays in the NBA this season. Check that, it was more like one of the most amazing plays in recent NBA history. Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves soared high into the air Thursday night in the final seconds of Minnesota's 113-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers to block Aaron Nesmith's layup attempt that would have tied the score. The play was shown all over multiple sports highlights segments, and talk-show host Pat McAfee was left dumbfounded by the block.
“What! That was him… [Did the Pacers mascot leave the trampoline under the hoop?]… That’s not a trampoline.”
The ESPN host got a look at the play on his sports talk show, and he could not believe that Edwards was able to sky like that. As Nesmith drove towards the hoop, Edwards had a chance to get into position, gather fully and go up in a way that might impress Michael Jordan. Edwards feet appeared to be more that 3 feet off the ground and he swatted Nesmith's shot away near the top of the backboard.
Edwards scored 44 points in the game for the Timberwolves, but it was his game-saving defensive play that everyone wanted to talk about. The top of Edwards' head actually made contact with the rim as time expired. After the play, he yelled, flexed his muscles and chest-bumped with teammate Rudy Gobert to celebrate.
McAfee could not understand how Edwards soared to such a height. He wondered if the Pacers' mascot had left a trampoline under the basket, enabling Edwards to make such a play.
Anthony Edwards stepped up for the Timberwolves as they played without Karl-Anthony Towns as a result of his torn meniscus. The win enabled Minnesota to move one-half game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder in first place in the Western Conference.