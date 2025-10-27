The Arizona Cardinals needed some self-reflection during the bye week. Residing in the basement of the NFC West after five consecutive one-score losses, including three straight by game-winning field goal, the Cardinals did some soul-searching. While their 2-5 record has not resulted in any trades, the team decided to part ways with an offensive starter before a Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night.

The Cardinals have released running back Michael Carter, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Carter's 2025 campaign has been a roller coaster. He was part of the team's initial roster cutdown before Week 1. Carter then won the Pat Tillman Award, given to the Cardinals' scout team player of the week, before being named Arizona's starting running back after injuries to James Conner and Trey Benson.

Carter acknowledged the quick ascension up the Cardinals' depth chart before a Week 5 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans, stating, “You pray for a moment to showcase your talent and here it is,” via Arizona Sports reporter Tyler Drake.

“It’s been a lot. … You go from Pat Tillman (Scout Player of the Week) one week to starting the next.” Cardinals RB Michael Carter on the roller coaster this year has been and what this week’s opportunity means to him ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EvQx0K8Snu — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) October 1, 2025

Unfortunately for Carter, the ride was short-lived. In three games, The now ex-Cardinal struggled to gain any momentum, totaling 96 rushing yards in 34 attempts, nine receptions, 77 receiving yards, and one touchdown. He also saw his carries dwindle each game.

He began with a career-high 18 attempts against the Titans but saw his number called less than 10 times in the two subsequent games. His 2.8 yards per attempt are tied for 50th in the NFL, and his lack of production forced the team to move on.

The Cardinals, now down to their fourth-string running back, are expected to feature a combination of Zonovan Knight and Emari Demercado in the wake of Carter's release. The team is also hopeful that Benson will return in the near future, as he is recovering from surgery on his knee. He is eligible to return in Week 10, following a required four-week stint on injured reserve.