Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves wasted a golden opportunity to beat the Sacramento Kings in back-to-back fashion, as they lost to De’Aaron Fox and company on Monday. Gobert lamented the Timberwolves’ failure to capitalize on Sacramento’s small lineup in overtime which contributed to Minnesota’s loss, particularly blaming himself for some of the blunders on the defensive end of the floor.

“One of them was a bad closeout from me on Trey Lyles. Then the over-help on the corner from me, that’s six points right there that I could’ve taken away, for sure,” Rudy Gobert said after the Timberwolves’ 118-111 overtime loss at home to Sacramento, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

In overtime, the Kings leaned on the scoring prowesses of Trey Lyles, Keegan Murray, and Fox. Lyles and Murray each drilled a 3-pointer, with the former leading the Kings in the final five minutes of the contest with eight points.

Gobert is regarded as among the best defensive players not only of his generation but of all time, but opposing teams have found some success countering him with smaller and speedier lineups.

The loss to Sacramento killed the momentum of Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves, who entered the meeting with the Kings on a three-game undefeated steak and had won five of the previous six outings. That stretch included Minnesota’s 117-110 victory over the Kings, also at home, last Saturday.

The Timberwolves will look to rebound right away from a loss when they welcome the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.