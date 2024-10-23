Before the Minnesota Timberwolves began their 2024-25 season against the Los Angeles Lakers, they decided to make a big commitment to one of their core players. Rudy Gobert and the team are agreeing to a three-year, $115 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The four-time Defensive Player of the Year is declining his $46.6 million player option for 2025 and will instead earn a starting salary that ranges between $30-40 million, per Yossi Gozlan. This development could allow the Timberwolves to stay under the luxury tax when they presumably try to re-sign Naz Reid. Karl-Anthony Towns may be playing elsewhere, but this organization is still moving with definite purpose.

Gobert's new contract, which includes a player option and trade kicker, via Charania, comes amid ongoing criticism from current and former players, namely Shaquille O'Neal. Minnesota obviously has no qualms about his ability, however.