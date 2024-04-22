Who do you think is the NBA's most overrated player? The Athletic conducted an interview of 142 anonymous NBA players and asked them that question. According to The Athletic's Poll, Rudy Gobert was voted as the most overrated player in the league by his peers, via Sam Amick and Josh Robbins of The Athletic.
Gobert received 13.6 percent of the vote. Jordan Poole (8.6 percent), Trae Young (7.4 percent), Dillon Brooks (4.9 percent), and James Harden (4.9 percent) round out the top five.
The percentages were not all that close between Gobert and the other players who received votes. It is interesting because Gobert is a steady defensive presence. He also features an impressive resume.
Rudy Gobert's impressive career
Gobert, 31, made his NBA debut during the 2013-14 season with the Utah Jazz. He has since become a three-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner. Gobert and Donovan Mitchell played a big role in leading the Jazz to regular season success during their time together despite Utah's playoff struggles.
He ended up with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2022-23. Gobert continued to implement his typical style of play, grabbing plenty of rebounds and protecting the basket. He's continued to do exactly that during the 2023-24 season, recently being named as a Defensive Player of the Year finalist.
For his career, Gobert has averaged just under 12 rebounds and just over two blocks per game. He's also averaged 12.7 points per outing.
Perhaps the fact that Gobert is not always a reliable scoring big man has turned some of his peers against his style of play. Or maybe they simply think his defense is overrated. It is not clear why Gobert was voted as the most overrated player in the league.
Other players who received most overrated votes
Jordan Poole received the second most overrated votes. The Washington Wizards guard was once regarded as an up-and-coming star in the NBA, but has endured inconsistency over the past couple of years.
It seemed likely that Poole was destined to be apart of the Golden State Warriors future, but he was ultimately traded to Washington.
Trae Young is a reliable offensive presence. He features limitless range from beyond the arc and is able to get his teammates involved as well. However, Young's defense is questionable at best.
He's an All-Star player, but some of his peers clearly believe he is overrated.
We will not examine everyone mentioned, but here are some other notable players who received votes: James Harden, Bradley Beal, Tyrese Haliburton, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jayson Tatum.
Tatum only received 2.5 percent of the vote. Nevertheless, the fact that he received any votes is attention-catching. After all, he was the best player on the best team in the NBA this season, and still was not voted as an MVP finalist. You could realistically make a case that Tatum is underrated.
In the end, the overrated/underrated conversation is an interesting one. It leads to no shortage of opinions from fans and analysts. It is especially intriguing to see what players think about the discussion.