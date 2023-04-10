Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

When Rudy Gobert punched Kyle Anderson on the bench during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, one of the biggest questions of Minnesota Timberwolves fans is what Anderson said to Gobert that triggered the big man to be violent.

The two were spotted to be on a heated discussion when Gobert suddenly lost it and proceeded to throw a punch at his teammate.

Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson involved in a HEATED altercation that included a PUNCH being thrown on the Timberwolves bench 😳pic.twitter.com/L2g35H1u8x — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 9, 2023

Now, we finally have more details on what really transpired and what was said between the two that led to the physical altercation. Apparently, Anderson was telling Gobert to block some shots, while the latter was telling his teammate to grab some rebounds. It escalated when Anderson told the Frenchman to “Shut the f–k up, b–ch,” according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“That’s what set Rudy off,” a source told ESPN.

The Timberwolves opted to send Rudy Gobert home following the incident, with Minnesota president Tim Connelly releasing a statement later on to address the issue. Connelly called the actions unacceptable and noted that they will handle it internally.

As for Gobert, he has since apologized to the fans and the team for what he did, taking to Twitter to share that his emotions got the better of him. He also said sorry to Anderson, adding that he has nothing but respect for his teammate.

“Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way I did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that I truly love and respect as a teammate,” Gobert wrote.

Hopefully, the Timberwolves can quickly move on from the issue. As they prepare for the Play-In, having any internal beef is the last thing they need.