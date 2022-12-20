By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

There have been plenty of concerns regarding Rudy Gobert’s true impact on winning. These questions only grew louder after the Minnesota Timberwolves gave up a boatload of picks to acquire him from the Utah Jazz. One thing cannot be questioned, however, and that is Gobert’s commitment to helping out his immediate community.

On Monday, Gobert, in full holiday spirit, brought out his best Santa Claus impersonation. Per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Gobert acknowledged the unsung contributions of more than 450 Target Center staffers – including ushers, concession workers, and what have you – by giving them $50 each and a signed card.

That is a gracious gift from Rudy Gobert. It’s not as if he’s obliged to give presents to anyone, much less 450 people he has varying degrees of closeness to. Nevertheless, it’s great to see these kinds of gestures, no matter how small or big, as they could serve as validation for the hard work that usually goes unnoticed.

This is not the first time Gobert made the lives of his team’s employees, at the very least, a tad better. Back at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when he was still with the Jazz, the 7’1 Frenchman donated $500,000 to Jazz employees and to pandemic relief efforts. Moreover, earlier this year, Gobert also gifted Jazz game night employees with $50 each.

Beyond Rudy Gobert’s impact on the court, it’s apparent that he also cares for the people he works with. In addition to his aforementioned contributions, Gobert also heads a charity called the “Rudy’s Kids Foundation“. The goal of that organization is to provide food and recreational opportunities for children.

At the moment, the Stifle Tower is out with an ankle injury. But that’s clearly not enough to prevent him from entering chimneys and spreading holiday cheer.