Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert sent social media into a complete frenzy with a very controversial tweet. As the star center and Anthony Edwards try to end Minnesota's recent losing skid, “The Stifle Tower” gave his opinion on the recent news about 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The controversial political figure was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for Secretary of Health and Human Services. When the news broke on Thursday, Gobert quickly reacted.

“Let's go @RobertKennedyJr 🙏🏼.”



Rudy Gobert's tweet is controversial for many reasons

Coming from one of America's most famous political dynasties, Robert F. Kennedy Jr has been in the public eye most of his life, particularly as an accomplished environmental lawyer. Eventually, in the early 2000s, the son of former New York Senator Robert F. Kennedy decided to turn his attention to public health. Since then, Kennedy Jr has promoted and written books about various health conspiracies, especially those related to the use of vaccines.

While many of these contentious takes gained more publicity during the COVID-19 outbreak, there are reports on how Kennedy Jr's nonprofit group, the Children's Health Defense, helped spread skepticism about vaccines in American Samoa in 2019. The hesitancy among the locals with this new information led to a brutal measles outbreak that killed over 70 people.

Over the past year, Kennedy Jr ran for president, first as a Democrat in the primary and then as an Independent in the general election. He dropped out a few months before the election and backed Donald Trump's successful 2024 campaign.

The combination of Kennedy Jr's history and Rudy Gobert's famous presser, which some fans blame the NBA shutdown for, has definitely stirred the pot online. Some X users have praised the Timberwolves' center for being brave in expressing his political beliefs. Some fans are now bigger fans of Draymond Green, who has a well-known rivalry with the four-time Defensive Player of the Year. Overall, Gobert's tweets come at a tricky time for the Timberwolves as the team rides a three-game losing streak.

Anthony Edwards has shown frustration with Minnesota's recent run of play, which has left the franchise at 6-6. The Timberwolves are still a work in progress as they adjust to their newest marquee additions, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. While Randle has had a solid start to his career in Minneapolis, DiVincenzo has struggled, averaging 9.4 points on 30% shooting from three.

Gobert has similarly had a difficult season so far, positing his lowest averages in points and rebounds in about a decade. The Timberwolves will need more from the three-time All-Star if they want to contend in a loaded Western Conference.

