James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns has given a frank assessment of his team’s 2022-23 season, in which they were eliminated from the first round of the NBA Playoffs for the second consecutive time.

Speaking on Podcast P with Paul George earlier this week, Towns was asked if the Timberwolves season was a failure, and he certainly didn’t mince his words in his response.

“Yes,” Towns said. “I only say that because we made all these big trades to succeed in the playoffs and the fact we didn’t make it out of the first round is a failure for us because we want to win a championship, we want to have a chance.”

The Timberwolves, of course, made some drastic changes last off-season to bolster their championship credentials, namely bringing in Rudy Gobert to bolster their front court alongside Towns. The improvement they craved, however, never came, and they ended up winning four less games than they managed last season before being bundled out of the NBA Playoffs in just five games by the Denver Nuggets.

The comments stand in stark contrast to those recently made by Giannis Antetokounmpo in the wake of the Milwaukee Bucks shock first round exit at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. When asked the same question as Towns, Antetokounmpo denied claims that his team’s season was a failure, instead referring to it as “steps to success.” Giannis went on to say, “Some days are successful, some days are not. That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win.”

For Karl-Anthony Towns, however, the concept of success and failure appears to be a little more black and white.