Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is an underrated weapon for the playoff-bound squad.

He may not get much opportunity to shine offensively, especially after the return of All-Star forward Karl Anthony-Towns. However, his veteran savvy, 3-point shooting, and defensive ability will all be key in the postseason, as those skills are often x-factors within a seven-game series.

Unfortunately for Prince, he lost 11 pounds while recovering from a team-wide illness that led him to miss a pair of games at the end of March.

Since coming back, Prince looked like less than his usual self though, shooting 26.9 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from 3-point range heading into Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. He seems to have rounded a corner during their victory though, shooting 4-9 from the field and knocking down three 3-pointers en route to a 15-point night.

Following the game, Prince tells reporters that he’s “trying to get back right” (per Chris Hine of the Star Tribune).

“Staying on top of my vitamins, get my work in and still try to heal myself to the point where I can replenish some of that weight and get playoff ready as quickly as possible.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Prince is averaging 9.0 points on 46.6 percent shooting from the field and 38.3 percent shooting from 3 this season.

However, the most notable numbers may be seen in his 2022-23 splits.

In wins, Prince is shooting 42.7 percent from 3-point range (excluding their most recent victory, in which he shot 60.0 percent from the field). In losses, he’s shot 30.1 percent from 3.

The twin turbo engine of the offense is definitely spearheaded by Anthony-Towns and third-year guard Anthony Edwards.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that there’s more to the eye when it comes to Prince’s impact.