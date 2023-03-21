Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Stephen Curry may be the GOAT shooter, but there are some 3-point feats that he has yet to achieve. With that said, Minnesota Timberwolves forward taurean prince definitely one-upped him on Monday with a shooting record that he has yet to make.

Prince was phenomenal for the Timberwolves in their 140-134 win over the New York Knicks, as he exploded for 35 points. Making it more incredible is the fact that Prince went 8-of-8 from 3-point territory, with New York giving no resistance at all as he made history.

With his immaculate shooting from deep, Prince became just the seventh player in NBA history to go 8-of-8 from deep or better in a game. He joined the likes of Ben Gordon, Jeff Hornacek, Sam Perkins, Steve Smith, Latrell Sprewell and Michael Finley in the exclusive club, per ESPN Stats & Info.

And yes, you read that right. Not even Curry himself is on the list.

Of course this doesn’t mean Taurean Prince is better than Stephen Curry. Anyone who says that clearly hasn’t watched basketball for the last 13 years or so. However, it is definitely an incredible milestone for Prince, one that he won’t forget any time soon.

The Timberwolves really needed that boost from Prince as well. With Julius Randle exploding for a 50-piece in the contest, Minnesota would have been on the losing end of things once again had it not for the sweet shooting of the 28-year-old vet.

Here’s to hoping that he can replicate that hot streak, though. Minnesota could really use more of such performances as they try to fight for a playoff spot in the West.