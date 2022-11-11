Published November 11, 2022

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves of late, and sadly, they haven’t been all good. For one, Anthony Edwards has been struggling to start the new year, which has drawn some criticism from fans and experts alike.

Karl-Anthony Towns is the leader of this squad on and off the court, and he dropped some sage advice for his embattled teammate. When asked by reporters what he can do to help Edwards get to a better place both physically and mentally, KAT went all introspective as he discussed his own personal experience with the game:

“I remember when I came out, I was very joyfully, jolly, I was everywhere smiling,” Towns said, via Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore. “That was like my MO here. You get older. Like I said, this game depresses you. It toughens you up. Especially in the NBA. … I just got to tap into my experience of knowing when things were really joyous and then they were really bad.”

Towns said that he intends to provide Edwards with as much support as he needs now that he’s in a bit of a slump. He also wants to remind his younger teammate to enjoy every second of this experience:

“This s**t can go by quick,” Towns continued. “I’ve been with a lot of teammates who had a lot of talent and they were upset about everything, and then they find themselves out of the league. And they wish they would have enjoyed those moments more than being depressed coming home depressed every single day when they were NBA players.”

At the end of the day, Towns wants Edwards to know that he will always have his back:

“Just let him know he has family, he has me,” Towns said. “I’ll always be here to take a bullet for him.”

The Timberwolves may be struggling a bit right now, but what is clear is that the camaraderie between their players is battle-tested. This is what’s going to get them through whatever challenges they may face this season.