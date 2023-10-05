The Minnesota Timberwolves, coming off a strong 2021-22 season in which they almost made it to the second round by giving the Memphis Grizzlies hell in the 2022 NBA playoffs, may have rushed their roster-building process when they dealt away a few first-rounders as well as three important role players for Rudy Gobert.

Now, instead of having those assets in the long run, the Timberwolves must make the clunky pairing of Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns work, and in the process of doing so, they have less depth than a team with contending aspirations would hope to have.

Nevertheless, the Timberwolves still have a few key youngsters at their disposal that could end up being of help to Anthony Edwards and company in the long run. In fact, three players in particular stand out, as not only could they be helpful pieces as soon as the 2023-24 season begins, they also have a chance to take a leap in their respective careers.

But among those three, this player figures to have the most opportunity to have a breakout season off the Timberwolves bench. In fact, this youngster may end up starting for the team before long.

Timberwolves player who will shock world with breakout 2023-24 NBA season: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, taken by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 17th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, has seen a few ups and downs in his career. Alexander-Walker couldn't seem to fashion a huge role for the Pelicans, something that seemed like he was primed to do entering the 2021-22 season. But during that fateful campaign, the 25-year old guard was an inefficient volume scorer who didn't warrant the shots he tended to take relative to their difficulty level.

Alexander-Walker figured to have a fresh start with the Utah Jazz in 2022, and he seemed like an entirely different player. He was a more willing ball-mover and he embraced the defensive side of the basketball equation, especially to begin the 2022-23 season. And when given heavy minutes, Alexander-Walker almost always put up good numbers, owing to his overall transformation as a player.

So when the Timberwolves traded for Mike Conley in February, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker included as a throw-in, NAW looked like he was going to be a crucial piece off the bench. But he averaged a mere 15 minutes a night, unable yet to carve a huge role for a Timberwolves team that was in need of depth.

However, Jaden McDaniels' untimely injury opened up a huge opportunity for Alexander-Walker in the postseason. And he showed out accordingly; his box score stats may not be the most impressive, but he turned heads nonetheless for his peskiness on the defensive end as well as his versatility, guarding opposing ballhandlers at the point of attack and even finding himself matched up against a bigger forward on switches.

According to matchup data on NBA.com, via Jace Frederick of Twin Cities Pioneer Press, Alexander-Walker held Jamal Murray to 36 percent field goal shooting as the primary defender, compared to 53 percent when defended by another Timberwolves player. During the play-in tournament game for the eight seed, it was Alexander-Walker who took on the responsibility of guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, holding him to 2-14 shooting in the process.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, at 6'6 with a 6'9 wingspan, has the physical tools to be such a nuisance on the defensive end of the court, especially against smaller guards. Thus, it could be likely that the Timberwolves turn to him eventually to partner with Anthony Edwards in the Timberwolves backcourt, usurping incumbent starter Mike Conley.

Conley's leadership and composure as the floor general will be essential in bringing out the best in Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and even Rudy Gobert. But with Edwards figuring to control more of the rock in the upcoming season, Alexander-Walker's defensive rigidity and versatility may end up winning out in head coach Chris Finch's eyes.

The offensive drop-off that will come from giving more of Conley's minutes to Alexander-Walker may be offset as well by NAW's improvements from deep; during the 2023 FIBA World Cup in which Canada finished third, the 25-year old guard shot 38.5 percent from deep, averaging 2.5 makes per night.

With Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker crowing opposing ballhandlers and Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns doing the heavy offensive lifting, while Rudy Gobert is patrolling the paint like the three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner that he is, the Timberwolves could be such a well-balanced team that excels on both ends of the court.

The Timberwolves, as expected, will be starting Mike Conley at the point to begin the year. But don't be too surprised if the team ends up leaning more and more on NAW as the season progresses especially if Conley shows signs of his advanced age (he'll be turning 36 next week).