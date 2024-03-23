The Minnesota Timberwolves played host to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. A battle between the three-seeds in the Western and Eastern Conferences respectively ended in dominant fashion once again for the Wolves. The Timberwolves offensive successes came through quality ball movement, pace and timely shotmaking across the board. Six Wolves finished in double-digits in the win.
The Timberwolves posted a cool 27 assists on the night. However, Minnesota’s team identity shined once again as the Cavaliers mustered just 91 points in the contest. Defensive anchor Rudy Gobert cemented his 2023-24 DPOY bid with his elite defensive performance in his first game back from a rib sprain. Let’s analyze Minnesota’s defensive dominance and Gobert’s elite play on that end of the floor in Minnesota’s convincing win Friday night.
Rudy Gobert sets the tone on defense
While many falsely claim that Gobert just protects the rim, his work on all three-levels defensively this season is simply undeniable for those who actually watch him play. His activity level in the pick-and-roll game, willingness to rotate over and challenge shots at the rim, and mobility on the perimeter make him a unicorn amongst today’s seven-foot big men.
Numerous Cleveland Cavaliers struggled to put the ball in the hoop. Jarrett Allen shot just 5-10 (50%) from the floor, roughly 13 percentage points worse than his typical field goal percentage. Caris LeVert has been tremendous as of late for a surging Cavs team, but his game was rendered inefficient as well, shooting just 6-16 on the night and 4-11 on two-point attempts. The biggest proponent of Minnesota’s defensive success was limiting star guard Darius Garland. In the pick-and-roll, Jaden McDaniels’ screen navigation and length coupled with Gobert’s size and foot speed kept Garland from getting to his spots downhill while still effectively challenging his deep-range shots. Garland went 0-6 from three on the game and struggled mightily to find a rhythm.
Gobert loves to defend in isolation
In the second half, Darius Garland attempted to isolate Gobert out in space twice. His electric handle and shot-making ability stood no match for the league’s best defensive player. Minnesota’s center completely stymied both of Garland’s isolation chances. The first attempt ended with the Cavs’ guard turning the ball over as Minnesota stayed home on the drive, trusting Rudy Gobert one-on-one.
Jaden McDaniels steal, great perimeter defense from Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/K3acNj4c1R
— Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 23, 2024
The second opportunity went even worse for the young guard. Gobert contained Garland one-on-one in space and forced him into a step back mid-range jumper. The Frenchman’s length and contest forced the shot attempt to draw nothing but air.
Rudy Gobert perimeter defense on Darius Garland pic.twitter.com/F1DtyTo6OD
— Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 23, 2024
During postgame media availability, Gobert was asked about his stops in isolation against the Cavaliers’ guard. After cracking a wide smile, Gobert talked about his comfort in defending out in space with some of the league’s best guards.
“I love it. That’s what I want. I want guys to try to go at me and try to score on me. I think that’s good for us. I don’t know what makes them believe that’s a good thing, but they keep doing it now. I love it.”
The three-time Defensive Player of the Year’s confidence in his abilities is completely justified. Not only from his past accolades, but his play again this season. While anchoring the best defense in the league, Gobert has a vast collection of memorable moments this season. Huge blocks against Kawhi Leonard, Kristaps Porzingis among other top talents come to mind. Isolation stops against LaMelo Ball, Darius Garland, and Luka Doncic though paint Gobert as the do-it-all defensive stalwart he really is. With less than a month left, Gobert is primed for another DPOY trophy.
Timberwolves defense suffocates opponents in 2nd half
Unlike his tenure with the Utah Jazz, the Wolves’ anchor is surrounded by premier point of attack defenders in Minnesota. The Timberwolves time and time again have shut the water off for opposing offenses in the second halves of games, specifically the third quarter. Friday night was no different.
The Cleveland Cavaliers scored just 17 points in the third as the Wolves’ ball pressure, length and rim protection overwhelmed the Cavs’ offensive attack. This is not a new trend. On the season, Minnesota’s third quarter defense has been stifling. In 70 games, the Wolves have allowed a total of 1,761 third quarter points which equates to an average of 25.16 points per third quarter, the lowest mark in the league.
The next best team is the Philadelphia 76ers who have played one less game. Despite the one game difference, the Sixers have actually allowed 99 more total points in the third quarter bringing their total to 1,860 total points allowed in the third frame. The Timberwolves defensive adjustments at halftime and the players’ second-half execution is unreal. In a league where scoring is at an all-time high, the Timberwolves continue to prove defense is key to winning with Friday night’s dub as another prime example.