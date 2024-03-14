The Minnesota Timberwolves have hovered around the top spot in the West all season long thanks to their defense. Despite a collection of offensive talent, Minnesota’s winning identity centers around locking in on the defensive end of the court and executing the game plan. The heavily-criticized trade for former All-NBA center Rudy Gobert may become one of the best moves in Timberwolves’ history. A franchise that hasn’t seen the second round of the playoffs for two decades now has a real right to view itself as inner-ring contenders. Gobert is currently the overwhelming favorite for Defensive Player of the Year in most sportsbooks. Let’s analyze his candidacy and make sense of his defensive greatness.
Rudy Gobert's individual defensive tracking numbers
First of all, let’s please dispel the narrative that Gobert only blocks shots or protects the rim. The Timberwolves’ center is an extremely underrated defender out on the perimeter. Gobert’s length allows him to still succeed in isolation, even against some of the league’s most efficient perimeter players.
Rudy Gobert isolation perimeter defense on Jalen Williams
The numbers back up Gobert’s defensive claim to fame as well. More than just a shot-blocker, Gobert’s defensive field goal percentages showcase his ability to challenge shots on all three levels. This season, the seven-footer is defending nearly four three-point attempts per game and his effectiveness is stark. Opponents are shooting just 32.7% on triples when Gobert is the defender. That mark is 3.7% below the league average three-point percentage on the season.
Likewise, his defensive dominance is undeniable on mid-range shot attempts this season. Much healthier this season, Gobert’s activity level defensively has returned to form from his Utah Jazz days. Gobert allows opponents to connect on just 36.9% of their shot attempts from greater than 15 feet. Some of these stops have been emphatic, including big-time blocks against some of the best in the league.
Rudy Gobert blocks Kawhi Leonard
With Gobert’s intimidating presence playing its greatest importance around the rim as both a shot-deterrent and challenger, the Timberwolves’ anchor’s overall defensive metrics are off the charts. Among all players who will qualify for awards this season, Rudy Gobert ranks third in shots defended per game. Only Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets have defended more attempts this season on a per-game basis.
This season, Rudy Gobert is defending 19.1 shots/game (T-3 most in the league)
Here is the FG% allowed of the top 3 leaders in defender shots
1. Brook Lopez – 23.4 — 47.2% DFG%
2. Nikola Jokic – 20.3 — 50.7%
T3. Rudy Gobert – 19.1 — 43.0% (!!!)
T3. Anthony Davis – 19.1 — 47.5% pic.twitter.com/MMnW6rZjo4
— Sheldon Wohlman (@3swohlman) March 14, 2024
However, Gobert’s ability to stymie these shots is unmatched in the association. Allowing the opposition to score on just 43.0% of their attempts, Gobert stands head and shoulders above the competition with his unparalleled defensive excellence this season. The sheer volume of contests per game and the unreal impact on efficiency prove Rudy Gobert to be, once again, the NBA’s best defender.
Timberwolves’ team defense context
Outside of just his individual tracking numbers, the Minnesota Timberwolves team context also plays a role in his candidacy for Defensive Player of the Year. All season long, the Wolves have been touted as the top defense in the NBA, and for good reason. With a 108.3 team defensive rating, Minnesota holds the top spot for points allowed per 100 possessions.
Of course, being at the top of the league is impressive, however, it’s not just that the Timberwolves are the best, they are the best by a significant margin. The Boston Celtics come in at number two with a team defensive rating of 110.4, two entire points more than what Minnesota allows per 100 possessions.
While that may not sound like a ton, it is. The difference between Minnesota and Boston is equal to the difference between the Celtics and the Miami Heat who rank all the way down at ninth. With Rudy Gobert finally surrounded by high-quality point-of-attack defenders like Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the results have been undeniable. Gobert’s role as anchor, vocal leader, and glass cleaner makes him non-replaceable, even for the best defense in the association.
NBA Defensive Player of the Year history
Only a few in NBA history have achieved the heights that Rudy Gobert has on the defensive end of the floor. The surefire Hall of Famer is in line to join elite company this season if he does, in fact, win his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award. Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo stand together as the only players in the history of the NBA to win the prestigious award four times. Gobert, currently tied with Dwight Howard, ranks third all-time as a three-time winner.
Not only would Gobert make NBA history, he would also etch his name into Timberwolves lore. Kevin Garnett, the best to ever play for the Timberwolves, was a multi-time All-Defense member and eventually won a Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 with the Boston Celtics. The Timberwolves’ organization, however, has never received the award, despite KG’s defensive dominance in the early 2000s, With the team winning, Rudy Gobert rolling and a collection of premier talent as a core nucleus, the Timberwolves are back.