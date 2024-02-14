The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Portland Trail Blazers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the Pacific Northwest to take on the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Timberwolves are 38-16 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. Minnesota has faced the Trail Blazers twice already this season, including Tuesday night. In those two games, Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.0 points per game. Rudy Gobert is scoring 20.0 points per game to go along with 16.0 rebounds against the Trail Blazers. Karl-Anthony Towns is third on the team with 18.0 points per game against Portland. The Timberwolves will have a full lineup on Thursday night.

The Trail Blazers are 15-38 this season, and they have lost their last five games. Against the Timberwolves this season, the Trail Blazers are scoring 101.0 points per game. In his one game played, Deandre Ayton scored 22.0 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons are two of the better players on the team, but they have struggled against the Timberwolves this season. They have each scored just 12.5 points per game in the two games played. Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe will both be absent for the game as they deal with injuries.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Trail Blazers Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -405

Portland Trail Blazers: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +320

Over: 215.5 (-110)

Under: 215.5 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Root Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Timberwolves have been able to play great defense against the Trail Blazers, and on the season as a whole. Minnesota allows the fewest points per game in the NBA this season. They have also allowed the lowest field goal percentage, seventh-lowest three points percentage, and they tend to out-rebound their opponents often. With this, the Timberwolves should not have a tough time covering the spread against the Blazers.

When Minnesota allows less than 110 points, they have a record of 31-3. Allowing less than 110 points is not easy in this day in the NBA, but the Timberwolves have done it 34 times. The Trail Blazers are the second-lowest scoring team in the NBA, so the Timberwolves should be able to handle business on the defensive side of the court. This game, for the Timberwolves, is going to be won on the defensive end of the court.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Portland does not score a lot of points, as mentioned. However, neither do the Timberwolves. Minnesota scores just 113.7 points per game, which is 11th-fewest in the NBA. The Timberwolves have the ability to put up points, but Anthony Edwards is the key. Portland has held Edwards to nine points in one of the games already. If the Trail Blazers can contain Edwards, and keep Minnesota in check, they will cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are the better team, and they have won both the games against the Trail Blazers already. With the Timberwolves ability to play defense, and the Trail Blazers lack of scoring, I like their chances to cover this spread on the road.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Timberwolves-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -9 (-110), Under 215.5 (-110)