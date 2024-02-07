We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Timberwolves-Bucks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

It will be a possible NBA Finals preview as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at the Fiserv Forum. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Timberwolves-Bucks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Timberwolves lost 129-123 in overtime to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at the United Center. Ultimately, they trailed 115-112 with 50 seconds left in the game when Karl-Anthony Towns hit a three-pointer to tie the game. But Towns could not hit the game-winning shot with five seconds left, and that meant overtime. Sadly, the Wolves fell in the extra session, and the Bulls prevailed.

Anthony Edwards led the way with 38 points while shooting 12 for 26. Additionally, he added 12 rebounds. Towns added 33 points. Meanwhile, Jaden McDaniels finished with 13 points. Rudy Gobert finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds. The offense shot 45.7 percent, including 43.5 percent from beyond the arc. However, the defense allowed the Bulls to shoot 47.8 percent, including 40 percent from the triples. The biggest difference was free-throw shooting. Significantly, the Wolves shot 73.1 percent from the charity stripe, while the Bulls shot 84.4 percent. It also did not help that the Wolves lost the board battle 48-42. The Bulls blocked 16 of their shots, making life really difficult for the Minnesota offense.

The Bucks lost 114-106 to the Phoenix Suns in a close game. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 34 points and 10 rebounds. Also, Malik Beasley added 22 points. Khris Middleton struggled with just six points. Unfortunately, the Bucks were without Damian Lillard, who was out with an ankle injury. The Bucks shot just 43.3 percent from the field, including 32.5 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, the Bucks shot just 60 percent from the charity stripe. The Bucks also lost the board battle 49-45.

The series is tied at 33. However, the Bucks swept the Timberwolves last season. The Bucks are 8-2 over the past 10 games against the Wolves. Moreover, they are 4-1 in the past five games against the Wolves at Fiserv Forum.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Bucks Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Milwaukee Bucks: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Bucks

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports North

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Timberwolves are 25-24-2 against the spread this season. Likewise, the Wolves are 7-5 against the spread as the underdog. The Timberwolves are 12-15 against the spread on the road. Also, they are 4-5 against the spread as the road underdog. The Wolves are also 10-9 against the spread against nonconference opponents.

Edwards is their best player. Currently, he is averaging 25.6 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Towns is the other big player. At the moment, he is averaging 22.7 points per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field. Gobert is averaging 13.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game while shooting 64.6 percent from the field. Likewise, Naz Reid is averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field, including 41.5 percent from the triples. McDaniels is averaging 10.8 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 50.8 percent from the field, including 36.8 percent from beyond the arc. Mike Conley is another option. So far, he is averaging 10.6 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field, including 43.6 percent from the triples.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if Edwards and Towns can both have big games. Then, they need to stop Antetokounmpo.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bucks are just 19-31-1 against the spread this season. Also, they are 18-27-1 against the spread as the favorite. The Bucks are just 10-14-1 against the spread at home, where they have been the favorite each time. Additionally, the Bucks are just 4-11 against the spread against nonconference opponents, which is the worst mark in the league.

Antetokounmpo remains a big player to watch. Amazingly, he is averaging 31.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo is also shooting 61.1 percent from the field. Therefore, look for him to be heavily involved. Will Lillard play? The Bucks could use him. He is averaging 24.9 points per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field.

Middleton will need to step up. So far, he is averaging 14.8 points per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Brook Lopez is averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Additionally, Bobby Portis is averaging 12.5 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Beasley is averaging 11.4 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. All these players will need to contribute.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo can have a big game. Then, they need to contain Edwards and Towns.

Final Timberwolves-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are a great team but really bad at covering the spread. Thus, look for the Wolves to hang in there. Wolves cover.

Final Timberwolves-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves +2 (-110)