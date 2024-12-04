ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Timberwolves visit the Clippers on Saturday! The Raptors have struggled this season, while the Clippers have talent but have been inconsistent in starting the season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Timberwolves were a surprise team last season. Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert have the talent to be a tough team this year. They started the season inconsistently and have a 10-10 record. They won two straight entering this matchup. This is a massive game for the Timberwolves, especially their standing in the Western Conference.

The Clippers have been inconsistent from the start of the season. They have a lot of talent on their team and one of the best coaches in the NBA, but they must put it all together. Kawhi Leonard is out due to an injury, but James Harden is still great, and Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell have stepped up massively to open the year.

Here are the Timberwolves-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Minnesota Timberwolves: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -172

Los Angeles Clippers: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +144

Over: 210 (-110)

Under: 210 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves have been inconsistent on offense this year. They were 19th in scoring at 111.1 points per game, 14th in field goal percentage at 46.5%, and 10th in three-point percentage at 37.3%. Four Timberwolves are averaging over double digits, with Anthony Edwards leading at 26.7 points per game. Then, Conley leads the team at 4.7 assists per game. They need more from their offense than they have shown up to this point, and that starts with Anthony Edwards because he makes this offense go, but then Julius Randle is also a huge key for the team after coming over from the Knicks in the big trade. This offense has the pieces to bother the Clippers' elite defense because Anthony Edwards is the best player between both teams. They need to maintain their physicality in this game against a tough defense.

The Timberwolves' defense has been great this year. They are fifth in scoring defense at 108.8 points per game, 18th in field goal defense at 46.7%, and sixth in three-point defense at 34.4%. This season, Rudy Gobert is the best defender for the Timberwolves. He leads the team in blocks at 1.5 per game, then in rebounds at 11.1 per game. He is the only player averaging over one block per game. Finally, five players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Mike Conley leading at 1.6 per game. This team lives off their defense, and they have the ability to shut down the Clippers in this game. Expect Minnesota to match the physicality of the Clippers in this matchup.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers have been inconsistent this year on offense. They are 23rd in scoring at 109.3 points per game, 15th in field goal percentage at 46.5%, and 12th in three-point percentage at 37.1%. Four Clippers are averaging over double digits. James Harden has been the best all-around player on the team, but Norman Powell is leading the team in scoring at 23.6 points per game. Harden is then just behind with 22.3 points per game. Harden also leads the way in assists at 8.9 per game. Harden is the engine that makes this offense go, especially with Kawhi Leonard injured and has no timetable to return. The Clippers have a lot of potential this season but have struggled to find consistency on offense. The Timberwolves have the talent and physicality to make this game extremely difficult for the Clippers.

The Clipper's defense was solid last year and has been great to start this season. They are fourth in scoring defense at 107 points per game, 11th in field goal defense at 45.9%, and fifth in three-point defense at 34.1%. Ivica Zubac is key down low, leading the way in rebounding at 12.4 per game. Five players are averaging over one steal per game with James Harden also leading the way with 1.7 per game. Two players are averaging one block per game with Mo Bamba leading 1.1 per game. This defense has a lot of potential this season and they still have Kawhi Leonard out. This defense has a great matchup against an inconsistent offense against the Timberwolves.

Final Timberwolves-Clippers Prediction & Pick

This is a matchup between two great defensive teams. This is going to be a physical matchup between the two teams. The Clippers are playing well even without Kawhi Leonard. Still, the Timberwolves have won two straight and they have the best player on the court in this game in Anthony Edwards. Expect Edwards to lead the Timberwolves to a win and cover on the road in this game in Los Angeles.

Minnesota Timberwolves -3.5 (-110)