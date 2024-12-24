ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with Timberwolves-Mavericks prop predictions.

The Christmas Day matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks promises to be a thrilling rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals. The Mavericks, currently 19-10 and fourth in the West, bolstered by Luka Doncic's stellar play, averaging nearly 29 points per game. The Timberwolves, sitting at 14-14, rely heavily on Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 25.3 points. Both teams will need to focus on rebounding and defense, making this a critical game for playoff positioning as they head into the new year.

Here are the Timberwolves-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Mavericks Prop Odds

Luka Doncic Over 37.5 Pts + Ast (-115)

Anthony Edwards 4+ Made Threes (+120)

Dereck Lively II To Record 8+ Rebounds (+100)

Why Luka Doncic Will Have Over 37.5 Pts + Ast

Luka Doncic is primed to deliver a Christmas Day spectacle against the Minnesota Timberwolves, making the over 37.5 points + assists prop an enticing bet. The Slovenian superstar has been on a tear this season, averaging 28.8 points per game while dishing out 8.1 assists. His ability to dominate in high-stakes matchups is well-documented, as evidenced by his performances in last season's Western Conference Finals. Doncic's versatility in creating for himself and others puts immense pressure on opposing defenses, and the Timberwolves, despite their improved defense, have struggled to contain him in the past.

The Christmas Day spotlight provides the perfect stage for Doncic to showcase his elite skillset. In recent games against formidable opponents like the Celtics, he's consistently exceeded the 37.5 points + assists mark, including a 46-point combined effort in their last meeting. The Mavericks' reliance on Doncic's playmaking, coupled with the Timberwolves' focus on limiting other offensive threats, should create ample opportunities for him to rack up both points and assists. With his history of elevating his game in crucial moments and the holiday atmosphere adding extra motivation, expect Luka Doncic to surpass the 37.5 points + assists threshold, treating fans to a memorable Christmas Day performance.

Why Anthony Edwards Will Have 4+ Made Threes

Anthony Edwards is primed to light up the scoreboard from beyond the arc in the Christmas Day matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, making the over 4+ made threes a compelling bet. The young Timberwolves star has been on a tear from long range this season, averaging 4.3 three-pointers made per game while shooting an impressive 41.4% from deep. Edwards' improved accuracy and increased volume from three-point territory have been key factors in his offensive evolution, with 54% of his total points now coming from beyond the arc. His recent performances further support this trend, as he's made at least three three-pointers in each of his last three games, showcasing his consistency and confidence from long-range.

Anthony Edwards will showcase his sharpshooting skills in this Christmas Day matchup. In high-profile games, he tends to elevate his performance, as evidenced by his 7 three-pointers made against Dallas earlier this season. The Mavericks' defense, while improved, has struggled at times to contain elite perimeter scorers. With the attention likely focused on limiting his drives to the basket, Edwards should find ample opportunities to launch from deep. Given his current form, the significance of the matchup, and his history of strong performances against Dallas, expect Anthony Edwards to connect on at least 4 three-pointers, making this prop an attractive option for the holiday showdown.

Why Dereck Lively Will Record 8+ Rebounds

As the Dallas Mavericks prepare to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas Day, second-year center Dereck Lively II is poised to make a significant impact on the boards. Lively's rebounding prowess has been a key factor in the Mavericks' success this season, and there's strong evidence to suggest he'll surpass the 8-rebound mark in this high-profile matchup. The young big man has shown remarkable consistency on the glass, averaging 6.9 rebounds per game in his rookie campaign during the 2023-24 season1. This year, Lively has already amassed 169 rebounds, demonstrating his continued growth and importance to Dallas' frontcourt. His offensive rebounding percentage is particularly impressive, placing him in the top 16% of the league in this category.

Lively's ability to elevate his game in crucial moments was evident during last season's playoff run, where he averaged 7.4 rebounds over 21 postseason games. Against the Timberwolves specifically, Lively showcased his rebounding dominance with performances of 9 and 11 rebounds in two playoff encounters. The Christmas Day spotlight, combined with the Mavericks' need for a strong interior presence against Minnesota's formidable frontcourt, sets the stage for Lively to assert himself on the boards. With his improving skill set and the high-stakes nature of this holiday matchup, expect Dereck Lively II to rise to the occasion and pull down 8 or more rebounds, solidifying his role as a cornerstone of the Mavericks' future.