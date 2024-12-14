ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-11) face the San Antonio Spurs (13-12) on Sunday, December 15, at the Frost Bank Center in a highly anticipated matchup. The Timberwolves enter as 4-point favorites, led by Anthony Edwards, who averages 26.2 points per game. The Spurs counter with second-year sensation Victor Wembanyama, averaging an impressive 23.8 points and 10.2 rebounds. Both teams sit near .500, making this a crucial contest for Western Conference positioning. The game features intriguing individual matchups, with Edwards' explosive scoring potential against Wembanyama's defensive prowess. Predictions slightly favor Minnesota, in what promises to be an exciting NBA showdown.

Here are the Timberwolves-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Spurs Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -176

San Antonio Spurs: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +148

Over: 214.5 (-108)

Under: 214.5 (-112)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are poised to secure a victory against the San Antonio Spurs in their upcoming matchup on Sunday, December 15. Despite their similar records, the Timberwolves hold a significant edge in defensive prowess, ranking fourth in scoring defense and boasting impressive numbers across key defensive metrics. Led by Anthony Edwards, who's averaging 26.2 points per game, Minnesota's offense has the firepower to exploit the Spurs' defensive vulnerabilities. The Timberwolves' ability to limit three-point shooting, allowing just 11.7 threes per game (1st in the league), will be crucial against a Spurs team that relies on perimeter scoring.

The Timberwolves' recent form, winning five of their last six games, demonstrates their momentum heading into this contest. In contrast, the Spurs are dealing with injuries to key players like Keldon Johnson and Stephon Castle, which could disrupt their rotation and team chemistry. Minnesota's balanced attack, coupled with their superior defensive metrics, gives them a clear advantage. Minnesota is well-positioned to not only win but potentially cover the 4.5-point spread. The Timberwolves' motivation to avenge their earlier season loss to the Spurs will likely fuel an inspired performance, leading to a road win in San Antonio.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs are poised to upset the Minnesota Timberwolves in their matchup on Sunday, December 15, at the Frost Bank Center. Despite being 4-point underdogs, the Spurs have several factors working in their favor. First and foremost is the presence of Victor Wembanyama, who has been a game-changer for San Antonio. Wembanyama's impressive averages of 23.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, coupled with his shot-blocking ability, give the Spurs a unique weapon that can disrupt Minnesota's game plan. The Spurs' home-court advantage will also play a crucial role, as they've shown resilience in front of their fans this season.

Furthermore, the Spurs have momentum on their side, coming off a thrilling 118-116 victory against Portland. This win demonstrates their ability to perform in close games, which could be crucial against a Timberwolves team that has struggled with consistency. San Antonio's recent success against Minnesota, including a 113-103 home win earlier this season, provides a psychological edge. If the Spurs can exploit the Timberwolves' turnover issues (Minnesota averages 16.1 turnovers per game, ranking 22nd in the league) and maintain their offensive rhythm, they have a strong chance of securing another victory against their Western Conference rivals.

Final Timberwolves-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves (-4) are poised to cover the spread against the San Antonio Spurs (+4) in their matchup on Sunday, December 15, at the Frost Bank Center. Despite both teams having similar records, the Timberwolves hold a significant edge defensively, ranking fourth in scoring defense and boasting impressive numbers across key defensive metrics. Led by Anthony Edwards, averaging 26.2 points per game, Minnesota's offense has the firepower to exploit the Spurs' vulnerabilities. The Timberwolves' recent form, winning five of their last six games, demonstrates their momentum heading into this contest.

While the Spurs have the home-court advantage and the electrifying presence of Victor Wembanyama, averaging 23.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, they face an uphill battle against a more cohesive Timberwolves squad. Minnesota's ability to limit three-point shooting, allowing just 11.7 threes per game (1st in the league), will be crucial against a Spurs team that relies on perimeter scoring. Minnesota is well-positioned to not only win but cover the 4-point spread. Expect the Timberwolves' balanced attack and superior defensive metrics to lead them to a victory by 6-8 points.

Final Timberwolves-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -4 (-110), Under 214.5 (-112)