The Timberwolves have lots of young players on their roster this season, and ones like Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should play more.

With the Minnesota Timberwolves off to the best start in franchise history this season, it’s difficult to point to any flaws in the existing rotation. Minnesota has a collection of talented young pieces who’ve seen more G League minutes this year for the Iowa Wolves than with the NBA squad. With ten players on the Timberwolves roster 25 years old or younger, Minnesota has a vast variety of young players already impacting the team, but two guys specifically — Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker — stand out as real candidates for a minutes increase due to their play so far this season.

Naz Reid deserves more minutes

The Timberwolves’ sixth man is an unstoppable force off the bench to begin the season. In just 21.8 minutes per game, Reid is averaging 12.7 points, a career high. His impressive scoring output is spearheaded by his undeniable efficiency. Reid is posting impressive shooting splits of 50.3/37.9/90.6 this season. Each offseason brings out a new level from Naz who just keeps getting better. While flirting with a 50/40/90 season, Naz’s shooting touch as a big man currently compares to only one other big in the league, his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

With the Wolves’ collection of talented size, the tough question for Chris Finch and the T-Wolves is, “How do we play Naz Reid more?”. Well, one answer to that question is quite unorthodox. A triple big lineup might be the Wolves’ secret cheat code. Minnesota went to the Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz Reid trio once this season against the Charlotte Hornets. In that duel with Charlotte, Minnesota’s trio of bigs combined for 77 points. Reid specifically poured in 23 of his own in 25 minutes.

While still tampering with lineups, it will be interesting to see if Minnesota uses the three bigs together more frequently in an effort to get Naz on the floor more.

NAW’s valuable versatility

Nickeil Alexander-Walker was a bit of an unknown last year when the Wolves acquired him via trade. The three-team trade that sent D’Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers, draft capital, and Russell Westbrook — later bought out — to the Utah Jazz and Mike Conley to Minnesota also included NAW.

A former first-round pick who had now been traded twice just four years into his pro career found himself with a new opportunity. Minnesota quickly began to rely on Alexander-Walker last season. With an untimely injury to Jaden McDaniels, NAW became the top perimeter defender for the Wolves. His length, quickness, and defensive footwork helped the Wolves make the postseason. At just 25 years old, the Wolves unearthed a gem with more time to polish his game.

Coming into the 2023-24 season, it was clear Alexander-Walker would have a role on this team. A presumed bench piece has stepped up in a big way this year with McDaniels missing more time due to injuries. Appearing in all 20 games — and starting in nine of them — Alexander-Walker is averaging just 23.3 minutes per game. In those minutes, NAW has positively impacted winning in a variety of ways. This season, NAW has a +29 plus-minus as his ability to mesh with the starting five and the bench unit has been essential for Minnesota winning his minutes on the floor.

Defensively, Nickeil has been essential for Minnesota. NAW draws the number one option night in and night out for the Wolves. This season, Alexander-Walker is holding opponents to a -6.4% field goal differential. At 6-5, he forces opposing guards to struggle scoring at the rim over him. Opponents are shooting 10.7 percentage points worse within 10 feet of the rim against NAW compared to league average.

While his defensive performance is the key reason he finds minutes currently, NAW has taken steps forward on the offensive end. As a playmaker, the hybrid guard is posting a career-high 2.6 assists per game off the bench. At moments, Alexander-Walker has flashed his shot making off the dribble and his three-point touch. While he’s looking to stabilize in these areas, NAW’s defense and playmaking alone are valuable aspects the Wolves need to utilize more moving forward.

Finding playing time

Finding more minutes for Alexander-Walker may be a big challenge for the roaring Wolves. As McDaniels returns from injury, the starting lineup will continue to exclude NAW. His versatility however can get him minutes in a variety of roles. McDaniels currently accrues 23.6 minutes per game, a number we should expect to rise. The non-McDaniels minutes should most definitely be filled by the Timberwolves' other key point-of-attack defender. With the Wolves’ ability to alternate NAW and McDaniels, Minnesota can have a perimeter stopper on the court at all times.

In addition to Alexander-Walker’s defensive role, Minnesota could look to utilize him more frequently as the backup point guard behind Mike Conley. NAW’s uptick as a decision-maker has been a renaissance this season for a team that needed more ball-handling juice. Free agent signing Shake Milton has yet to find his footing for the Wolves this season. With his inconsistencies, Minnesota’s reliance on Alexander-Walker will likely grow if the team doesn’t trade for another guard later this season.

These lineups with Nickeil playing as the point guard likely would come alongside both Anthony Edwards and McDaniels. Edwards’ shot-making and McDaniels' ability to play off the catch give Minnesota enough offensive punch while also playing their top three perimeter defenders simultaneously.

With the Timberwolves off to the best start in franchise history, reliable depth with players capable of stepping up is a real luxury! Throughout the ups and downs of an 82-game season, Finch will have plenty of options to best guide Minnesota in pursuit of a record-setting season for the franchise.