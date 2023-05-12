The Tennessee Titans only had six picks in the NFL Draft, but they came away with quite a few potential steals that could help lay the foundation for a team that appears to be in the midst of a rebuild.

With the unveil of the NFL schedule and rookie minicamp coming up, let’s take a look at the Titans’ updated depth chart and break down every starter at each position following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Quarterback

Starter: Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill will reportedly open the season as the starter, via Dov Kleiman, but his days are numbered in a contract year. There’s already rumors that the Titans will trade or release Malik Willis, who inevitably struggled immensely behind a porous offensive line and operating with an even worse receiving corps last season.

If Tannehill continues to regress or misses any time on the field, don’t be surprised to see rookie Will Levis take the reins. A potential second-round steal, Levis has the preferred size, plus-athleticism, quick release, arm strength, and football IQ. But he’ll need time to clean up his mechanics and improve his rhythm and scattershot ball placement to reach his full potential.

In the meantime, Tannehill, who turns 35 in July, will remain entrenched atop the Titans’ depth chart.

Running Back

Starter: Derrick Henry

Don’t let his age (29) or the insane workloads he’s handled over the years lull you into a false sense of security. Derrick Henry is still one of the best running backs in the game and he’s still a key piece of the team’s plans for the immediate future. The two-time rushing champion bounced back from a torn ACL with a monster 2022 season as the only focal point of Tennessee’s offense, rushing for a whopping 1,538 yards (2nd-most in the NFL) and 13 TDs (tied-2nd) on a league-high 349 carries.

A human joystick, electric rookie Tyjae Spears should see plenty of opportunities behind Derrick Henry in a complimentary role, assuming he can continue to shine at the next level without an ACL, via Titans reporter Sam Phalen.

Wide Receiver

Starters: Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Phillips

The Titans have arguably the worst receiving corps in the league, which almost feels like an accomplishment considering Atlanta’s comically thin batch of receivers behind Drake London.

Last year’s first-round pick Treylon Burks was viewed as the heir apparent to A.J. Brown, but he finished his injury-plagued campaign with just 33 catches for 444 yards and a score through 11 games. He needs to take a major step forward this season, but he won’t have much help, at least on paper.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine returns as the No. 2 receiver after finishing his third season with 25 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns. Kyle Phillips, a fifth-round pick last year, returns as the top slot target despite hauling in just eight catches for 78 yards through four games in his injury-plagued rookie campaign.

Tight End

Starter: Chigoziem Okonkwo

A fourth-round steal from last year’s class, Chig Okonkwo should see an expanded role as one of the league’s top second-year breakout candidates. Okonkwo finished his rookie season with 32 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns.

He also led all NFL tight ends with three 40-plus yard receptions, showcasing the speed, vision, and explosiveness that made him an intriguing developmental prospect in the mold of ex-Titans tight ends Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith. Tennessee also drafted tight end Josh Whyle out of Cincinnati in the fifth round and picked up blocking specialist Trevon Wesco through free agency.

Offensive Line

LT: Andre Dillard

Andre Dillard LG: Peter Skoronski

Peter Skoronski C: Aaron Brewer

Aaron Brewer RG: Daniel Brunskill

Daniel Brunskill RT: Nicholas Petit-Frere

With the departures of center Ben Jones and injury-prone left tackle Taylor Lewan, Tennessee has completely reconstructed its offensive line this offseason. Continuity will inevitably be an issue early on in the season, as three of the Titans’ projected starters are new to the team, while another is playing in a new position as Aaron Brewer transitions to center.

Dillard signed a three-year, $29 million deal, despite playing just 617 snaps at left tackle (and just over 700 total snaps) in his first four seasons. The Titans signed Brunskill to a two-year, $5.5 million deal, reuniting the former 49ers’ solid, versatile lineman with Titans GM Ran Carthon. Peter Skoronski, the No. 11 overall pick, is already the most talented offensive lineman on the Titans’ roster.

Defensive Line

LDE: Jeffery Simmons

Jeffery Simmons NT: Teair Tart

Teair Tart RDE: Denico Autry

Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry make up one of the league’s top DL duos. Teair Tart doesn’t get much national attention, but the 26-year-old has also established himself as one of the better nose tackles.

Linebacker

WLB: Harold Landry

Harold Landry LILB: Monty Rice

Monty Rice RILB: Azeez Al-Shaair

Azeez Al-Shaair SLB: Arden Key

The Titans were once again a pass-funnel defense last season, finishing as the league’s worst pass defense (surrendering 274.7 yards per game) and the top rush defense in the NFL (76.8 YPG allowed).

That seems unlikely to change this year, as nine starters return to the lineup for Tennessee’s defense. Arden Key appears to be a definite upgrade over Bud Dupree, while replacing David Long with Azeez Al-Shaair seems like a decent, albeit lateral move.

Cornerback LCB: Roger McCreary

Roger McCreary RCB: Kristian Fulton

Kristian Fulton Nickel: Sean Murphy-Bunting

Perhaps Tennessee’s best free agent signing, Murphy-Bunting joined the Titans’ roster on a one-year prove-it contract worth up to $5 million. He’s a versatile, physical corner with strong coverage skills. Last season, opposing quarterbacks connected on just 51.2 percent of their passes thrown his way, with a passer rating of 59.6. He could push Fulton for the No. 2 role.

Safety SS: Amani Hooker

Amani Hooker FS: Kevin Byard

The Titans are very thin at safety, but Kevin Byard remains one of the best in the game.

Special Teams

K: Caleb Shudak

P: Ryan Stonehouse

PR: Kyle Phillips

KR: Julius Chestnut

LS: Morgan Cox

The Titans enter minicamp with second-year players at the top of the depth chart at kicker, punter, and both return roles. Stonehouse led the league with a 53.1 punt average last season.