Here are our bold predictions for the Tennessee Titans as they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

As the Tennessee Titans prepare to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 12, their fans are abuzz with anticipation. The Titans, currently holding a 3-7 record, are looking to break their three-game losing streak, while the Panthers, with a 1-9 record, are searching for their second regular-season victory. In this article, we will explore four bold predictions for the highly anticipated matchup between these two struggling teams.

Titans Lost in Week 11

The Titans' 2023 NFL season has been marked by a slow start and injuries. In their Week 11 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, incumbent Titans starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, remained sidelined with an ankle injury. As such, the team continued to start rookie QB Will Levis in his place. Despite the loss, Levis delivered a promising performance. He led the team to a 14-10 win in the fourth quarter.

The Titans' defense has also played well at some points this season. They dominated the Bengals offense in Week 4 and have maintained an NFL-best 34.6 percent touchdowns allowed in the red zone. However, the team has struggled on the road, with a 0-4 record away from home. As of November 25, 2023, the Titans are 4th in the AFC South division. A win here against the Panthers, who are doing worse, should give the Titans' playoff hopes some life.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Tennessee Titans as they face the Carolina Panthers in the Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Will Surprises

During Sunday's defeat against the Jaguars, Will Levis showcased a commendable performance. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 158 yards, including two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Despite these positive stats, Levis faced challenges in driving the Tennessee offense forward for most of the game. The Titans had only 38 offensive plays and held possession for less than 24 minutes, falling behind 27-0 at one point. Levis did manage to score two garbage-time touchdowns, one of which was a 43-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins on a trick play.

Facing a challenging matchup against Carolina in Week 12, Levis faces a tough task. This is especially true as the Titans play their third consecutive away game. However, considering his outstanding performance in his lone home game in Week 8 against Atlanta, it's not implausible for Levis to produce unexpectedly good stats against the Panthers. We actually have him putting up over 210 passing yards here with at least one touchdown.

King Limited

Derrick Henry continues to deal with an ankle injury. However, he participated in practice on Wednesday as a limited player. Last week, he rushed 10 times for 38 yards and caught one pass for six yards during the 34-14 loss. While the Titans haven't indicated any concerns about Henry's availability for Week 12, his limited participation on Wednesday might be precautionary.

Henry's initial listing was likely due to load management rather than an injury that could affect his availability in Week 12. As a result, he should continue leading the Titans' backfield against the Panthers. That's a role in which he has recorded double-digit carries in all 10 games played. However, he has been held to 62 yards on 21 carries over his last two outings. We expect him to do better than that here, though. King Henry should tally over 60 rushing yards against Carolina.

Hopkins On The Hunt

In the Week 11 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, DeAndre Hopkins had four receptions on five targets. He totaled 59 yards and secured a touchdown. Hopkins was the only Titans receiver with more than two targets, and he made the most of his opportunities. On the final play of the third quarter, a trick play involving Derrick Henry and Will Levis resulted in a 43-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins. Throughout the season, Hopkins has been hindered by the team's struggling passing attack. That said, he now has touchdowns in two of the four games with Levis as the quarterback. We expect Hopkins to put up at least 65 receiving yards here with one touchdown.

Titans pull out the trick play as Will Levis connects with DeAndre Hopkins for the TD ⚔️ 🎥: @NFL pic.twitter.com/TeW2YSufxb — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 19, 2023

Titans Bounce Back

Both the Titans and the Panthers are eager to break their three-game losing streaks as they meet in Week 12 at Nissan Stadium. The matchup involves the 29th and 32nd worst offenses in the NFL. Derrick Henry, with only two games of 100+ yards this season, recorded 38 yards in the recent 34-14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Ryan Tannehill returns to the Titans' active roster, rookie Will Levis will continue as the starter. Despite the Titans' challenging season, this matchup on home turf could play to their advantage. After a three-game road stretch with all three resulting in losses, the Titans aim to capitalize on being back home. The Panthers, who have averaged a meager 12 points per game in their last three losses, show no sign of a sudden offensive resurgence.

Looking Ahead

As the Tennessee Titans gear up to face the Carolina Panthers in a crucial Week 12 matchup, several storylines unfold. Will Levis could surprise with a standout performance, especially considering his earlier dazzling debut. Derrick Henry's limited participation raises questions, but signs point to his continued lead in the Titans' backfield. DeAndre Hopkins, persisting through a season marked by offensive struggles, showcases his ability to capitalize on opportunities. In the broader context, the Titans find themselves in a favorable position at home against a struggling Panthers squad. With the resilience of the Titans, this matchup presents an opportunity for redemption and a renewed push towards playoff contention. The stage is set for a compelling clash between these two teams. Each one is seeking to reverse their recent misfortunes and make a statement in the unpredictable landscape of the 2023 NFL season.