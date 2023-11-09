The Titans' Will Levis detailed the scenario involving himself and Ryan Tannehill after he was named the Titans' number one QB.

The 2023-2024 campaign has felt like a season of transition for the Tennessee Titans thus far. The team is 3-5, last place in the AFC South, but the insertion of Will Levis into the starting lineup has helped lead a resurgence of interest in the team.

This coming Sunday the Titans will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers, with the Kentucky rookie Levis at the helm instead of longtime starter Ryan Tannehill. For Levis, it will be a chance to prove he belongs on a big stage against Bucs starter Baker Mayfield, a household name around the NFL who hasn't quite lived up to his billing in the league thus far.

Tannehill talked recently about the difficulty in losing the starting job to Levis. The announcement came down on Tuesday and was not surprising considering the immense talent Levis possesses, as well as his insane chemistry with DeAndre Hopkins at the wide receiver position.

“He's been really good throughout this whole process with keeping the relationship professional while at the same time helping me out how he can,” Levis said in a press conference video posted below by Jim Wyatt on X.

Levis has been exceptional in a small sample size so far with the Titans.

He has thrown for 500 yards to go with four touchdowns and one interception so far on the young season for the Titans. He has a QB rating of 96.4 and has not lost a fumble yet.

While concerns arose about Levis prior to the draft that prevented him from becoming the top ten pick he was long projected to be, the time is now for Levis to silence the doubters. He has a star studded supporting cast in Hopkins and Derrick Henry, along with the green light to play without fear of making a mistake.

Sunday's game will go a long way toward showing what kind of talent the former SEC star truly possesses, and what his future in the NFL could look like moving forward.