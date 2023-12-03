Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis didn't mince words after a Week 13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, pegging it as his worst game as a pro.

The Tennessee Titans lost for the first time at Nissan Stadium this season, suffering a 31-28 overtime defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. After the game, quarterback Will Levis made no bones about his subpar performance.

“Yeah, I think personally, I feel like it's the worst I've played as as Titan,” Levis told the media after the loss, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “You know, if you're watching the film it'll make me sick with all the missed opps I had out there.

“So I think just personally for me that's what makes it feel as bad as it does,” Levis continued. “And still having a chance even despite my play, be able to go and win it…it's deflating, it stinks. But I gotta do what I can to be better for this team.”

Colts harass Levis

Levis' opinion is backed up by some stats. His 48.5 percent completion percentage on Sunday was the lowest of any game he's played. He also took a career-high six sacks in the loss and fumbled three times, losing one to the Colts.

The Titans offense had their chances to end the game with a win. Late in the fourth quarter, Levis drove his team into Colts territory. But the drive was sabotaged by a sack and big loss of yardage on a Tyjae Spears completion, forcing the team to eventually punt.

In overtime, the Titans got on the board first via a 46-yard Nick Folk field goal. But the Colts got the ball back and made it count. A five-play, 75-yard drive highlighted by a 55-yard strike from Gardner Minshew to Alec Pierce ended with Michael Pittman Jr. hauling in a four-yard TD pass to seal the win for Indy.

Levis and the offense had their chances. But give credit to the young quarterback for not shying away from taking blame after a tough loss.