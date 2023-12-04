Titans coach Mike Vrabel now says Derrick Henry is not in concussion protocol following the team's Week 13 loss to the Colts.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry left the team’s 31-28 overtime Week 13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with an apparent concussion. The All-Pro back did not return to the game, and on Monday morning, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Henry is in the NFL’s concussion protocol heading into the Titans Week 14 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Hours later, though, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that simply isn’t true.

“Titans coach Mike Vrabel clarifies that RB Derrick Henry is not in the concussion protocol,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared four hours after Schefter’s initial report. “That puts him on track to play this week.”

The confusion around the potential Derrick Henry concussion is worth watching, as players can go into concussion protocol at any point if they display symptoms. However, after the denial from Vrabel, it would be a surprise if the RB did miss any time.

Should Derrick Henry shut it down?

Aside from being a good thing for Henry’s health and well-being, the Titans star not missing any time is crucial for the team.

Before he went out in the Titans’ Week 13 loss to the Colts, Henry was having an excellent game. He rushed for 102 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns, which allowed the Titans to stay as close to the Colts as they did on Sunday.

While it now sounds like Henry will play in Week 14, it may be time to start thinking about shutting it down for the season soon. The star RB turns 30 on Jan. 4, 2024, and is in the final year of his contract. Despite his age and massive usage over the years, Henry is still a productive back.

His game against the Colts put him at 841 rushing yards with eight rushing TDs on the season. That puts him on pace for his fifth 1,000-plus-yard and sixth double-digit rushing touchdown season in the past six years. Henry could get a nice deal from another team in the offseason, as long as he doesn’t get seriously hurt in this rough 4-8 Titans campaign.