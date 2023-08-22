Authorities say that Caleb Farley's father, Robert Farley, was killed in an explosion at the Tennessee Titans cornerback's North Carolina home, according to TMZ.

There was reportedly a massive explosion at Titans cornerback Caleb Farley's home overnight on Monday in Mooresville, N.C., according to TMZ. The explosion left one person dead, which ended up being Robert Farley, and one person injured. Caleb Farley was not a victim. The home was just purchased recently.

The person who was injured at the scene was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to TMZ. An investigation into the matter is ongoing, and the current focus of the probe is centering around the home's natural gas lines.

Farley was reportedly seen at the site on Tuesday morning cooperating with authorities, according to TMZ.

The Titans selected Caleb Farley with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he has been on the team's physically unable to perform list due to a back injury. During his career, Farley has not played ver much. He has played in just 12 games. He played in three games his rookie year in 2021, and nine games his second year, according to Pro Football Focus.

Farley was viewed as a cornerback with a lot of upside coming out of college, but health issues were part of why he was selected in the latter part of the first round.

For now, it Farley's priority will be handling and evaluating the situation with his house while he recovers from his back injury and tries to return to the field.