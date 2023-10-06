The Tennessee Titans (2-2) are on the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) in an AFC South matchup. This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Titans-Colts prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Titans are 2-2 this season, but they have been very up-and-down. They lost to the Browns 27-3 two weeks ago, and then beat the Bengals 27-3 last week. They also beat the Chargers at home in overtime but lost to the Saints in week one. Ryan Tannehill has passed for 788 yards, and two touchdowns this season. However, he has thrown four interceptions, and been sacked 16 times. On defense, the Titans have forced eight fumbles, and they have 13 sacks. The secondary could get better, but they are still not bad.

The Colts are 2-2, and they are 1-2 with Anthony Richardson at quarterback. Richardson has passed for 479 yards, and three touchdowns. He has also rushed for 131 yards, and four touchdowns. Zack Moss is the lead back without Jonathan Taylor, and he has rushed for 4.2 yards per carry this season. The Colts have also forced eight fumbles on defense, and they have 14 sacks to go with that. Indianapolis also has two interceptions.

Here are the Titans-Colts NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Colts Odds

Tennessee Titans: -2.5 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-118)

Under: 42.5 (-104)

How to Watch Titans vs. Colts Week 5

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

The Colts have been playing okay this season, but they give up a lot of yards. Derrick Henry has not had his best season, but that could change in this game. Indianapolis gives up 126.8 rush yards per game, so Henry could have one of his signature games in this one. He needs to for the Titans to cover the spread, as well. Tannehill is not the passing quarterback the Titans want him to be, so Henry will need to pick up some major slack. Henry rushed for 80 yards and 122 yards in their two wins, and he has scored in both. He has not scored in either of the losses. If you look at patterns, Henry needs to score and rush for at least 80 yards if the Titans want to cover the spread. That is attainable in this game.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

Indianapolis needs to stop the run in this game, but most importantly, they need to have a good game through the air. The Titans are very good against the run, but they allow the 10th-most yards per game through the air. Moss might have a few good runs here and there, but it will be up to Anthony Richardson to make something happen. He is good at scrambling, but he has not passed for a whole lot of yards. Richardson needs to be able to find Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, and his other receivers if the Colts want to cover the spread. If Richardson can find some success through the air in this game, the Colts will cover the spread.

Final Titans-Colts Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game between division rivals. However, the Titans have been pretty bad on the road this season. They have lost both games, and Ryan Tannehill is not the best quarterback right now. I think the Colts take advantage of their home crowd, and cover the spread in this game.

Final Titans-Colts Prediction & Pick: Colts +2.5 (-110), Over 42.5 (-118)