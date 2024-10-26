It's a tale of two teams moving in opposite directions that will meet on Sunday afternoon, as the 1-5 Tennessee Titans take on the 5-1 Detroit Lions in the Motor City in Week Eight action.

The Titans are coming off a 34-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, while the Lions are coming off a 31-29 divisional win over the rival Minnesota Vikings.

And ahead of the matchup, the Titans have announced unfortunate injury news. Running back Tyjae Spears will be unable to play, as he's dealing with a hamstring injury. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on X; Spears was originally listed as doubtful before being downgraded.

As if that weren't enough, they'll also be without running back Jerome Baker, who was recently acquired from the Seattle Seahawks.

Spears has appeared in five games for the Titans this season, racking up 114 yards on 33 carries with one touchdown; he's also amassed 76 yards on 12 carries. He was able to participate in practice during the week but was limited.

It's been a trying season for the Titans, who have already made the decision to trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Ernest Jones. Kickoff for Sunday's matchup between Detroit and Tennessee is scheduled for just after 1:00 PM EST.

Titans RB TyJae Spears is in his sophomore NFL season

Originally a third-round draft pick of the Titans in 2023, Spears played collegiately at Tulane and was recognized for his contributions by earning First-team All-AAC honors along with being named the 2022 AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Additionally, he was also named one of the 100 Best Players of the College Football Bowl Season 2022–2023 by College Football News.

He amassed 453 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in his rookie season of 2023, while also hauling in 52 catches for 385 yards and a touchdown.