Tennessee Titans two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons doesn’t want to hear the word “rebuilding” when it comes to his team in the 2023 NFL offseason.

Simmons, who turns 26 in July, just signed a four-year, $94 million extension to stay in Nashville for the foreseeable future. The DT told NFL Network that the extension means he wants to win with the Titans, and he doesn’t see the recent changes to the team as the dreaded R-word.

“I don't look it as we're rebuilding,” Simmons said on NFL Total Access. “I like to win. I'm not looking to go and lose any games just because we're all of a sudden rebuilding.”

“We're trying to build something here in Tennessee, and that's the winning culture,” Simmons continued. “I felt like we had some great signings — them guys have bought in already to what we expect here in Tennessee, and the way coach (Mike) Vrabel want us to play here in Tennessee.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Titans did bring in some solid names in NFL free agency this offseason, like former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard and former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Arden Key. However, the team has also parted ways with some massive names in the last two years via trades and NFL free agency, including A.J. Brown, Taylor Lewan, Zach Cunningham, Robert Wood, Bud Dupree, and Ben Jones.

Now, the team enters the final season of Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry’s contracts.

The Titans seemed poised to move on from Tannehill at quarterback, as the team has drafted two QBs — Will Levis and Malik Willis — in the last two drafts.

Jeffery Simmons may not like to hear it, but the team is currently rebuilding. That said, with the smart and incremental way they are doing it and the weak AFC South division they are in, the Titans can still win games while doing so.