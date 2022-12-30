By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The AFC South is a complete and utter mess this season. Expectations were low for the division to start the year, with the Tennessee Titans emerging as the pre-season favorites to win the division and lock up a playoff spot. It looked as if they were on track to limp into the postseason with the division crown, especially with the Colts struggling. However, after an early season slump, the Jacksonville Jaguars have taken over the AFC South amidst the Titans’ slump.

This situation highlights how bad the AFC South has been: the Jaguars, who previously lost five straight, have now taken the lead as the Titans, who NOW have lost five straight. This would be the first time in a long while since a team with a five-game losing streak won the division, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The Titans have now lost 6 straight games. The Jaguars had lost 5 straight earlier this season, and one of them will win the AFC South. This will be the 4th instance in the Super Bowl era that a team lost 5 straight games within a season and still won their division. pic.twitter.com/v7wkBJRjqA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2022

The Titans have been on a freefall for nearly a month now. Ryan Tannehill’s injury earlier this season further compounded their woes, as the QB is set to miss the rest of the regular season. Their flawed roster construction has come back to haunt them this year, with their shallow depth at WR being exposed night after night.

At the very least, the Titans have started the process of making some change after this season. They fired general manager Jon Robinson in the midst of the season. That means that their search for a new GM starts earlier than expected.

Still, the Titans would want to somehow salvage this season by winning the division and making the playoffs. They still have a chance to take the AFC South crown IF the Jaguars lose this week and they win their Week 18 tilt against them.