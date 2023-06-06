The focus right now for Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry is a hundred percent on football despite swirling rumors of a potential trade. Henry said that he is not worried by rumors that the Titans are looking for a trade partner to unload him off of the team, especially after having a discussion with Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon.

“Talking to him, meeting him in person. I've put a face with the name,” Henry said in front of reports on Tuesday (h/t Turron Davenport of ESPN). “Just doing all of those things. When we get to football, we're not worried about that other stuff.”

Carthon had already said last April that the Titans are not looking to trade Derrick Henry, so he's hoping that the running back speaking his mind Tuesday would help quell if not put an end to the rumors.

“It is what it is,” Carthon said back in April about whether the Titans had received any calls from teams looking to gauge interest in a potential Derrick Henry trade (via Davenport). “I know people have a job to do to speculate and put things out and hope that it sticks, hope that they're right.”

Derrick Henry, who signed a four-year extension deal with the Titans back in 2020 worth $50 million, is looking to continue being a big part of Tennessee's attack in the 2023 NFL season. Henry rushed for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns on 349 carries in the 2022 campaign for a Titans team that ranked sixth in the league in rush play percentage and 11th in rushing attempts per game.