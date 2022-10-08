Titans make tough decision with WR Treylon Burks amid injury

The Tennessee Titans have officially placed Treylon Burks on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Burks came away from the Titans’ Week 4 road win over the Indianapolis Colts with what was first deemed to be a foot injury. He was seen visibly limping after hauling in an 8-yard reception on a second down play in the fourth quarter of the contest. He did remain on the field for the following play, although he then went down to the ground and needed help in getting to the sideline.

Burks was later carted off the field and did not return to the game. He ended up leaving the locker room on crutches and also had his left foot in a walking boot.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel noted during a press conference on Monday that he was unsure of “how long” Burks would be out of action.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Burks was diagnosed with turf toe, and the rookie will not need surgery for his injury.

After missing all three of the Titans’ practices ahead of their Week 5 road matchup against the Washington Commanders, the decision was made to place him on IR, as he will at the least miss the team’s next four games.

In Burks’ absence, the likes of wide receiver Kyle Philips and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo could end up being called on to receive more targets from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. More so, other wideouts on the team are now slated to receive plenty of opportunities to prove their worth to the coaching staff, including Dez Fitzpatrick, who was elevated from the practice squad for Week 5.

The Titans are aiming to move over the .500 mark in Week 5.