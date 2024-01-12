Can the Titans pry Antonio Pierce away from the Raiders?

The NFL's head coaching carousel is beginning to spin as teams with openings start to find their next sideline leaders. Dozens of interviews are happening across the league, including that of Antonio Pierce and the Tennessee Titans for their gig.

Pierce will meet with the Titans this weekend, per Mike Garafalo. He remains in the mix to stay with the Las Vegas Raiders and get his interim tag removed, but he isn’t letting another opportunity pass him by.

Some around the league are surprised that Pierce wasn’t already given the Raiders job considering his immediate connection with the players and the success Vegas had with him as head coach. The Raiders went 5-4 with Pierce in charge, finishing with an 8-9 record and staying in playoff contention until Week 17.

The Raiders want to do their due diligence and shouldn’t be criticized for doing so, but they risk losing Pierce by exploring their options. On the flip side, Pierce can gain some leverage by talking to other teams.

Regardless if he wants the Titans job or not, there is value in Pierce taking the interview. Although it was in short order, he has proven that he can be a successful head coach in the NFL. Getting interview experience will go a long way in securing Pierce a head coaching job. It could and probably should happen this winter.

Titans fans may not fall in love with Antonio Pierce right away given he has a similar background to Mike Vrabel. It would be logical to think that Tennessee would want to go in a different direction after having a defense-oriented head coach.

Maybe Antonio Pierce is special enough to make an exception for. Whoever hires Pierce is getting a winner eager to prove he belongs.