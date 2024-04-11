The Tennessee Titans are turning the page this season with Brian Callahan as the team's new head coach and the exit of Derrick Henry to Baltimore still fresh on just about everybody's minds. Callahan's Titans are a talented group, but the team's defense was scorched last season in the passing game, finishing in the second tier of the NFL in passing defense. Former Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed's addition could pay dividends in a hurry, according to Coach Callahan's recent comments.
The Titans' defense is looking forward to rolling with Sneed this fall during training camp, and it could also get a boost from Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Sweat visited the team recently after his recent DWI arrest.
Callahan's Sneed comments came during an intense time of draft preparation and off-season moves for Tennessee that could result in a whole new team in The Volunteer State by the time things are all said and done.
Callahan Gushes On ‘Huge' Sneed Addition
Calling Sneed “such a fantastic player,” Callahan said that the former Chiefs defender, along with two other defensive backs he singled out in his comments, could become a ‘huge' addition to the team both as a player and as a locker room personality. He also praised Sneed for his winning mentality.
"I think they change the whole demeanor of what you ask in the secondary"
HC Brian Callahan on @jay__sneed and the Titans CBs pic.twitter.com/g8SzjzYINk
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 10, 2024
Callahan, the former Bengals offensive coordinator, will also seek to revamp and improve efficiency and results in the passing game with young quarterbacks Will Levis and Malik Willis returning. Will Levis, the ex-Kentucky Wildcat, threw for over 1,800 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions last season. Willis, the ex-Libery Flame, threw for just 74 yards but could be in line for a more prominent role with Ryan Tannehill a free agent and not expected to return.
Titans Draft Outlook
Coach Callahan and the Titans have the seventh and 38th picks in the draft and are projected to select Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu with their first round pick. Their second round pick could net them an offensive playmaker like Xavier Worthy of Texas, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL combine history.
Snead, Callahan and the Titans may not be a common pick for first place in the AFC South, but Callahan seems confident that his team has what it takes to improve the defense, and the offense, quickly in year one of his regime, with eyes focused on a division title.