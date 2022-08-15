Titans’ Bud Dupree pleads guilty to assault charge after Walgreens fight

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree pleaded guilty in reference to his incident at a Walgreens last year, per TMZ. Dupree was received a misdemeanor assault charge last year after being involved in a fight at a Walgreens store.

The fight took place last January. Dupree and others were frustrated with employees at the store. This led to a shouting match between Walgreens employees and customers, which included Bud Dupree. However, Dupree officially lost his cool when one of the employees began filming him on his phone. Dupree fled the scene prior to the police’s arrival. But witnesses and in-store cameras helped the police fully understand what transpired. He later turned himself in as well.

And that all of that led to him pleading guilty.

Bud Dupree pleaded guilty after striking a deal with prosecutors. Prosecutors told TMZ that he had to undergo anger management classes and was sentenced to six months of probation.

His future with the Titans was somewhat unclear following the incident. But he is expected to play this season. He is entering his second year in Tennessee with the team. He inked a 5-year, $82.5 million dollar contract with the Titans during free agency ahead of last season.

When on the field, there is not much question that Bud Dupree is a terrific talent. He will be a crucial part of this Titans’ team in 2022. Tennessee is hopeful that the linebacker can bounce back and have a good season. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Dupree.