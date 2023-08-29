Caleb Farley has had a tough start to his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans, and things haven't gotten any easier for the 2021 first-round draft pick over the past few weeks. Farley has been dealing with a back injury throughout training camp, and just a couple days ago, he saw his North Carolina home explode, which resulted in the tragic passing of his father.

It's been an extremely tough past few days for Farley, who left the Titans to return home and deal with his father's untimely passing. Given the recent time he's missed, and the back injury he is still working to recover from, Farley was unsurprisingly placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list by the Titans on Tuesday morning, which will open up an extra roster spot for them as they trim their roster down to 53 players.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Titans CB Caleb Farley will begin the season on the reserve/PUP list, source said, as the former first-rounder is still recovering from a back injury. With tragedy off the field and the passing of his father, all the focus is on his more-important personal situation, anyway.”

After being selected with the 22nd overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Farley has struggled to stay on the field during the first two seasons of his career, playing in just 12 total games during that time. The hope is that he will be able to return to action sooner rather than later and help out the Titans secondary, but the focus is obviously going to be on helping him get through this devastating personal matter and his back injury before his return to play is even discussed.