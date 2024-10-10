ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans. It's an AFC South showdown with both needing wins as we share our NFL odds series and make a Colts-Titans prediction and pick.

The Colts are 2-3 coming into this one. Recently, they lost 34-27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Indianapolis did not have Jonathan Taylor and could not find a way to win without him. Thus, they look to bounce back.

The Titans had a bye week last weekend. Before that, they defeated the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Will Levis suffered an injury and will be attempting to play this week. If Levis is unable to go, Mason Rudolph will play.

Here are the Colts-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Titans Odds

Indianapolis Colts: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Tennessee Titans: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 43.5 (-106)

Under: 43.5 (-114)

How to Watch Colts vs. Titans

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS SPORTS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

Joe Flacco might start again, as Anthony Richardson is still recovering from an oblique injury. Thus, he will be ready to go and has passed for 527 yards and five touchdowns over two games. If Richardson can go, he will take a mediocre stat line of 654 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions into the game with him. Additionally, his running has not been the greatest, as he has run 21 times for 141 yards and a score, so he must do more when healthy to put the Colts in good scoring chances.

Taylor has rushed 72 times for 349 yards and four touchdowns. However, if he does not go this weekend, Trey Sermon will replace him again, and he was solid last week after getting into the endzone. Alec Pierce is the best receiver, with 13 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns. Ultimately, he must carry more of the load with Michael Pittman Jr. out for a few weeks.

The defense continues to survive without DeForest Buckner. Significantly, Dayo Odeyingho has notched five solo tackles and two sacks. Safety Nick Cross has 33 solo tackles and one interception.

The Colts will cover the spread if they can establish the run. Then, the defense must key in on the running game and force the Titans to pass the ball.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

Levis has had a bad season, tossing 604 yards for four touchdowns and six interceptions. Therefore, if he can go, he must figure out a way to get the ball out clean. Tony Pollard has had mixed results this season. So far, he has rushed 61 times for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Calvin Ridley has been the best receiver, with nine receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, Deandre Hopkins has tallied 10 receptions for 121 yards and a score. The offensive line must open up some holes for the running backs.

The defense has had some solid results at times. However, consistency is key, and two players on this side of the ball will look to lead the charge. Harold Landry III has been solid. Still, he will try and do more, as he comes in with nine solo tackles and four sacks. Kenneth Murray has also been solid. Significantly, he has tallied 19 solo tackles and two sacks. Both of these players must get past the offensive line and rush the passer.

The Titans will cover the spread if Pollard can run the ball and Levis or Rudolph can limit mistakes. Then, the defense must pressure whomever starts at quarterback and force turnovers.

Final Colts-Titans Prediction & Pick

The Colts swept the Titans last season, winning both games by an average of five points. The Titans are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Colts. Yet, four of the last five games have resulted in a one-score finish. The Colts are 3-2 over the past five games at Nissan Stadium. Overall, the over has hit in eight of nine games. That might be something to consider, even with two struggling quarterbacks, as these teams somehow manage to score points against one another.

This game always goes down to the wire. Amazingly, these teams always seem to play each other tough, even when one team is significantly better. In this case, both teams are dealing with a struggling quarterback. Both teams might need to rely on their backup quarterback. In this scenario, I trust Richardson and Flacco more than Levis and Rudolph, but both offenses will still struggle, especially if Taylor sits again. Take the Colts to cover the spread and handle this game on the road.

Final Colts-Titans Prediction & Pick: Indianapolis Colts: +2.5 (-110)