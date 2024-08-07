Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is optimistic about the offense going into the 2024 season, but there are still some things that need to get shored up. One of those things is the connection between quarterback Will Levis and new-addition Calvin Ridley on deep passes, as the two haven't been able to get on the same page in practice.

“Missed too many of them early on … it's not been great to start,” Callahan said to reporters at practice.

Callahan spent around 20 to 25 minutes reviewing the film with Levis and Ridley which included clips of go-balls, according to Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky.

Will Levis showed his ability to throw the ball deep last season after he connected on a few passes to DeAndre Hopkins, and Calvin Ridley has always been considered a player who can take the top off a defense. With a new offense installed, two are probably still trying to figure things out, and it's good that they're able to fix it in training camp before the real games begin.

The Titans' offense is still taking time to click

The Tennessee Titans offense will be completely different than it was the past several seasons. With Brian Callahan as the head coach, the team will be looking to focus on more passing than running. Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel emphasized running the ball, which wasn't a problem with Derrick Henry in the backfield.

This season, the Titans have several wide receivers that can make plays such as DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd. Ridley is the type of player that you have to account for on short and deep routes, and earlier in training camp Levis said that he and wide receiver were growing their chemistry.

“It's been good. We've just got to keep working at it, especially just the balls down the down,” Levis said at practice. “It's really cool to see us start connecting more on those. He's just so dang fast, you have to throw the ball a little differently.”

The Titans offense has the potential to be very good, it will predicate on how Levis performs. In his rookie season, Levis showed flashes, and it'll be important for him to put it all together in his sophomore season. Callahan thinks that Levis will play a big part in the Titans' success this year.

“Having Will [Levis] play good football is going to go a long way in helping us be a really competitive team,” Callahan said to NFL Network. “I love the spirit of our team, I love the players that we have here, it's a great place to come to work, and they do a good job competing.”

If the Titans can get their chemistry together in training camp, they can be hard to handle for defenses during the season.