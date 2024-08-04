Will Levis will be going into the season as the Tennessee Titans starting quarterback, and there's belief that he can lead them down a successful road. One of the people who has total belief in him is Titans head coach Brian Callahan, and he's instilling it in the second-year player as training camp goes on.

“Having Will [Levis] play good football is going to go a long way in helping us be a competitive team,” Callahan said to NFL Network. “I love the spirit of our team, I love the players that we have here, it's a great place to come to work, and they do a good job competing.”

Callahan was asked what he needs to see from Levis this year, after seeing some of what he could do in his rookie season.

“That goes a long way mentally, being the guy, versus having to compete,” Callahan said. “There's not as quick of a leash, so you can practice and try throws that maybe you wouldn't before just to make sure you're doing the right thing. You can experiment, find out what you can get away with, find out what other guys can do to help you in the offense.”

Will Levis has the keys to the Tennessee Titans' offense

Will Levis will be going into the season with the keys to the Titans' offense, and they've surrounded him with the talent to be able to succeed. DeAndre Hopkins will be returning to the team, and the veteran wide receiver has always been reliable with catching whatever comes his way. He'll miss several weeks to start the season due to injury, but that shouldn't slow down Levis' production because he has more weapons to distribute the ball to.

Calvin Ridley signed with the Titans in free agency, and he's one of the best route-running receivers in the league. Not only is his footwork good, but he's a play you have to worry about on short and long passes with his speed and quickness. Tyler Boyd also signed with the Titans, another wide receiver to watch out for and who can make plays with the ball.

“Those are all three, veteran good receivers,” Callahan said to NFL Network. “I think Will Levis has had a really good start to camp, I'm excited about what he's done. You put all those things together and it has the makings of a productive passing group.”

Levis has the potential to have a breakout season, and some of the things that he flashed last season will prove that. In his first start last season, Levis had four touchdowns, and throughout the season, he showed that he could make plays with his arms and his legs. With a new-look offense, Levis has everything he needs to lead the team.