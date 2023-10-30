In case NFL fans forgot about him, Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reminded everyone that he's still around — and dangerous.

Hopkins made the NFL debut of quarterback Will Levis so much easier for the rookie on Sunday, as he collected a total of three touchdowns and 128 receiving yards on four catches and six targets during Tennessee's 28-23 home win.

DeAndre Hopkins also had a Geno Smith-inspired message to people who have written him off after a slow start to his stint with the Titans.

“They wrote me off, I feel like Geno [Smith]!” DeAndre Hopkins after his first 3 touchdown game since 2017 😅 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/0z0V5M7TDe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2023

In case you need a refresher, that was the same line Smith uttered in a postgame interview after leading the Seahawks to an upset win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in the 2022 NFL season. Smith parlayed his strong performance in that game into a permanent starting gig with the Seahawks and a multi-year extension in the offseason.

Hopkins is looking dangerous again, and that's bad news to future Titans opponents. He has recorded at least 128 receiving yards in two of Tennessee's last three outings, including a 140-yard effort, albeit in a 23-16 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts back in Week 5. Hopkins signed with the Titans for two years and $26 million during the offseason, and he's starting to play up to his considerable contract.

Before inking a deal with the Titans, the former Clemson Tigers star played three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

With Hopkins seemingly finding his footing in Tennessee's offense, he will look to come up with yet another monster performance in Week 9 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.